Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Oilers – 12/11/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane

Elmer Soderblom — Nate Danielson — Marco Kasper

James van Riemsdyk — J.T. Compher — Michael Rasmussen

Albert Johansson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Erik Gustafsson — Travis Hamonic

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Jonathan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body), Simon Edvinsson (lower body)

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday … Edvinsson, a defenseman, did not play in the third period Wednesday after blocking a shot with his foot during the second period. … Gustafsson is expected to play after being recalled under emergency conditions from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Appleton, a forward, was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 29

Latest for THW:

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Matthew Savoie

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Andrew Mangiapane

Trent Frederic — Curtis Lazar — David Tomasek

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Edmonton will dress the same lineup it used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday … Frederic required 14 stitches after taking a puck to the face during practice Wednesday, but will play.

Latest for THW: