Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Oilers – 12/11/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (17-11-3) at OILERS (13-11-6)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane
Elmer Soderblom — Nate Danielson — Marco Kasper
James van Riemsdyk — J.T. Compher — Michael Rasmussen
Albert Johansson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Erik Gustafsson — Travis Hamonic
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Jonathan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body), Simon Edvinsson (lower body)
Status report
The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday … Edvinsson, a defenseman, did not play in the third period Wednesday after blocking a shot with his foot during the second period. … Gustafsson is expected to play after being recalled under emergency conditions from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Appleton, a forward, was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 29
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Matthew Savoie
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Andrew Mangiapane
Trent Frederic — Curtis Lazar — David Tomasek
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
The Oilers held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Edmonton will dress the same lineup it used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday … Frederic required 14 stitches after taking a puck to the face during practice Wednesday, but will play.
