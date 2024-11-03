Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Bruins – 11/3/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (5-6-1) at BRUINS (5-6-1)

5 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NESN, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN1, TVAS

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Joshua Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: John Hayden, Cale Fleury

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)

Status Report

Daccord is expected to start in goal for the Kraken after Grubauer played in a 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha — Charlie Coyle — Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Morgan Geekie

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Max Jones

Injured: None

Status report

Swayman is expected to replace Korpisalo after the latter made 20 saves in a 3-0 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday

Peeke is expected to return to the Bruins’ third defense pair after Wotherspoon played Saturday.

