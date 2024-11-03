Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Bruins – 11/3/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (5-6-1) at BRUINS (5-6-1)
5 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NESN, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN1, TVAS
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Joshua Mahura — Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: John Hayden, Cale Fleury
Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)
Status Report
- Daccord is expected to start in goal for the Kraken after Grubauer played in a 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha — Charlie Coyle — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Morgan Geekie
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Max Jones
Injured: None
Status report
- Swayman is expected to replace Korpisalo after the latter made 20 saves in a 3-0 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday
- Peeke is expected to return to the Bruins’ third defense pair after Wotherspoon played Saturday.
