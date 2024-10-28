Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Jets – 10/28/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the undefeated Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (4-4-1) at JETS (8-0-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; Prime
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Pontus Holmberg
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Timothy Liljegren, Nicholas Robertson, Philippe Myers
Injured: Dakota Mermis (jaw), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)
Status report
- The Maple Leafs will have Holmberg enter the lineup on a shuffled third line, and Nylander will move up to the second line. Robertson, a forward, comes out.
- Timmins enters the lineup replacing Myers, a defenseman.
Latest for THW:
- Insider: Knies May Want Deal in Range of Two Recent Mega-Signings
- NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Blackhawks, Blues, Flames, Oilers
- 5 Key Questions the Maple Leafs Must Answer to Beat the Jets
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson
Injured: None
Status report
- Other than Hellebuyck starting, the Jets will use the same lineup as their 5-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- Manitoba Moose Split Home Opening Series with Rockford IceHogs
- Jets’ Arniel Off to Best Start of Any New Coach in NHL History
- Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Jets – 10/26/24