Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Jets – 10/28/24

by

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the undefeated Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAPLE LEAFS (4-4-1) at JETS (8-0-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; Prime

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Pontus Holmberg
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll

Scratched: Timothy Liljegren, Nicholas Robertson, Philippe Myers

Injured: Dakota Mermis (jaw), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)

Status report

  • The Maple Leafs will have Holmberg enter the lineup on a shuffled third line, and Nylander will move up to the second line. Robertson, a forward, comes out.
  • Timmins enters the lineup replacing Myers, a defenseman.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

  • Other than Hellebuyck starting, the Jets will use the same lineup as their 5-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

