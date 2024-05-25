Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Stars – Game 2

The Dallas Stars host the Edmonton Oilers at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 2 of the Western Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(2P) OILERS at (1C) STARS

Western Conference Final, Game 1

8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC

Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane

Warren Foegele — Ryan McLeod — Derek Ryan

Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Corey Perry, Sam Gagner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Adam Henrique (lower body)

Status report

Henrique is a game-time decision, Knoblauch said; the forward has not played since Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Vancouver Canucks.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn — Joe Pavelski — Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment — Tyler Seguin — Matt Duchene

Craig Smith — Radek Faksa — Sam Steel

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Roope Hintz (upper body)

