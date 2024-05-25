Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Stars – Game 2

The Dallas Stars host the Edmonton Oilers at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 2 of the Western Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(2P) OILERS at (1C) STARS
Western Conference Final, Game 1
8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC
Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 1-0
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Dylan Holloway — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane
Warren Foegele — Ryan McLeod — Derek Ryan
Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais
Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Corey Perry, Sam Gagner, Troy Stecher
Injured: Adam Henrique (lower body)
Status report
Henrique is a game-time decision, Knoblauch said; the forward has not played since Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Vancouver Canucks.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn — Joe Pavelski — Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment — Tyler Seguin — Matt Duchene
Craig Smith — Radek Faksa — Sam Steel
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Roope Hintz (upper body)
