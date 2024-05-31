Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Stars – Game 5

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(2P) OILERS at (1C) STARS
Western Conference Final, Game 5
8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS
Best-of-7 series tied 2-2
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Ryan McLeod — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry
Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Dylan Holloway
Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Brett Kulak
Philip Broberg — Cody Ceci
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Warren Foegele, Sam Gagner, Derek Ryan
Injured: Troy Stecher (undisclosed)
Status report:
- The Oilers are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win in Game 4 on Wednesday.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Ty Dellandrea — Sam Steel — Radek Faksa
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Alex Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Lian Bichsel, Mavrik Bourque, Nils Lundkvist, Derrick Pouliot, Craig Smith
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report
- The Stars held an optional morning skate on Friday.
- Tanev will be a game-time decision after leaving in the second period of Game 4; if he cannot play, Bichsel, a defenseman, could make his NHL debut.
