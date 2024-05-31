Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Stars – Game 5

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(2P) OILERS at (1C) STARS

Western Conference Final, Game 5

8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Best-of-7 series tied 2-2

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry

Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Dylan Holloway

Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Brett Kulak

Philip Broberg — Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Warren Foegele, Sam Gagner, Derek Ryan

Injured: Troy Stecher (undisclosed)

Status report:

The Oilers are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Ty Dellandrea — Sam Steel — Radek Faksa

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Lian Bichsel, Mavrik Bourque, Nils Lundkvist, Derrick Pouliot, Craig Smith

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate on Friday.

Tanev will be a game-time decision after leaving in the second period of Game 4; if he cannot play, Bichsel, a defenseman, could make his NHL debut.

