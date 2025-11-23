Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Mammoth – 11/22/25

The New York Rangers take on the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (10-10-2) at MAMMOTH (10-8-3)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Jonny Brodzinski

Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Juuso Parssinen

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Will Borgen (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body), J.T. Miller (upper body)

Status report

Miller is day to day and will not play; the forward was injured during a 6-3 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone– Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse

Kailer Yamamoto — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

The Mammoth held an optional skate Saturday. … Yamamoto returns to the lineup, replacing O’Brien, a forward.

