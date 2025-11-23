Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Mammoth – 11/22/25

The New York Rangers take on the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (10-10-2) at MAMMOTH (10-8-3)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Jonny Brodzinski
Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Juuso Parssinen
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Will Borgen (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body), J.T. Miller (upper body)
Status report
Miller is day to day and will not play; the forward was injured during a 6-3 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Michael Carcone– Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse
Kailer Yamamoto — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
The Mammoth held an optional skate Saturday. … Yamamoto returns to the lineup, replacing O’Brien, a forward.
