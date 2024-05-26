Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Panthers — Game 3

The New York Rangers take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1M) Rangers at (1A) Panthers

Eastern Conference Final, Game 3

3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC

Best-of-7 series tied 1-1

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Filip Chytil

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Jack Roslovic — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Will Cuylle — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski, Adam Edstrom, Blake Wheeler, Alex Belzile, Brett Berard, Anton Blidh, Ben Harpur, Dylan Garand, Jake Leschyshyn, Connor Mackey, Victor Mancini, Brennan Othmann, Tyler Pitlick, Matthew Robertson, Brandon Scanlin, Adam Sykora

Injured: Jimmy Vesey (upper body)

Status report:

Neither team will hold a morning skate with the 3 p.m. ET start.

Vesey is out week to week after the forward was injured on a hit by Ryan Lomberg in the second period of Game 2.

Kakko and Wheeler are among the options to replace Vesey. Kakko was a healthy scratch for the first time in these playoffs in Game 2. Wheeler hasn’t played since sustaining a lower-body injury against the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 15, but the 37-year-old was cleared for contact on May 13 and said before the series began that he was ready to play.

New York recalled forwards Belzile, Berard, Blidh, Leschyshyn, Othmann, Pitlick, and Sykora; defensemen Harpur, Mackey, Mancini, Robertson, and Scanlin; and Garand, a goalie, from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Saturday as extras for its playoff roster.

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Evan Rodrigues

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Cousins

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Kyle Okposo, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, William Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif

Injured: None

Status report

N/A

