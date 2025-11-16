Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Rangers- 11/16/25

A Sunday night matchup between two Original Six teams, the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers, takes place tonight at Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, MSG

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — J.T. Compher — Emmitt Finnie

Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Jonatan Berggren

Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson — Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Elmer Soderblom, Travis Hamonic

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate; the Red Wings lost 5-4 in overtime at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Rangers projected lineup

Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Jonny Brodzinski

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Braden Schneider

Urho Vaakanainen — Matthew Robertson

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Scott Morrow

Injured: Will Borgen (upper body)

Status report

Morrow, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday, when the Rangers also reassigned forward Gabe Perreault to Hartford. … Borgen, a defenseman, was scratched after skating in warmups before the Rangers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 in a shootout at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.

