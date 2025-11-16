Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Rangers- 11/16/25

A Sunday night matchup between two Original Six teams, the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers, takes place tonight at Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (10-7-1) at RANGERS (10-7-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, MSG
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — J.T. Compher — Emmitt Finnie
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Jonatan Berggren
Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson — Mason Appleton
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Elmer Soderblom, Travis Hamonic
Injured: None
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate; the Red Wings lost 5-4 in overtime at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
Rangers projected lineup
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Jonny Brodzinski
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Braden Schneider
Urho Vaakanainen — Matthew Robertson
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Scott Morrow
Injured: Will Borgen (upper body)
Status report
Morrow, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday, when the Rangers also reassigned forward Gabe Perreault to Hartford. … Borgen, a defenseman, was scratched after skating in warmups before the Rangers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 in a shootout at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.
