Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Senators – 1/26/25

The Utah Hockey Club take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (21-20-7) at SENATORS (25-20-4)
5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz
Mattias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan
Jack McBain — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot
John Marino — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (upper body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — David Perron
Claude Giroux — Ridly Greig — Drake Batherson
Matthew Highmore — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Zack Ostapchuk — Adam Gaudette
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Leevi Merilainen
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body), Nick Jensen (undisclosed), Nick Cousins (lower body), Cole Reinhardt (undisclosed)
Status report:
Merilainen could start after Forsberg made 28 saves in a 2-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Cousins, a forward who left in the first period Saturday after a knee-on-knee collision with Jacob Quillan, is “going to be out for a while,” coach Travis Green said. A forward will be recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League. … Jensen, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. … Norris, a forward, skated with the Senators on Saturday but will miss his third consecutive game.