Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Blackhawks – 1/26/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (28-17-4) at BLACKHAWKS (15-28-5)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, CHSN, SN1
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Mats Zuccarello
Liam Ohgren — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman
Yakov Trenin — Marat Khusnutdinov — Jakub Lauko
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Devin Shore
Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate … Gustavsson is likely to start after Fleury made 24 saves in a 5-4 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Wild’s Loss to the Flames
- Flames’ Kuzmenko Has Big Night in 5-4 Win Over Wild
- Projected Lineups for Flames vs Wild – 1/25/25
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Frank Nazar
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Lukas Reichel — Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon — Ryan Donato — Philipp Kurashev
Alec Martinez — Seth Jones
Alec Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan — Ethan Del Mastro
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: TJ Brodie
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back)
Status report
Martinez and Jones did not practice for the Blackhawks on Saturday because of illness, but each defenseman could play.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Trade Targets to Fix the Senators’ Struggling Offence
- 10 NHL Teams With the Most Stanley Cups
- Taylor Hall Trade Another Example of Mismanagement From Blackhawks