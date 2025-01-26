Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Blackhawks – 1/26/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (28-17-4) at BLACKHAWKS (15-28-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, CHSN, SN1

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Mats Zuccarello

Liam Ohgren — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman

Yakov Trenin — Marat Khusnutdinov — Jakub Lauko

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Devin Shore

Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate … Gustavsson is likely to start after Fleury made 24 saves in a 5-4 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Frank Nazar

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Lukas Reichel — Nick Foligno

Patrick Maroon — Ryan Donato — Philipp Kurashev

Alec Martinez — Seth Jones

Alec Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Nolan Allan — Ethan Del Mastro

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: TJ Brodie

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back)

Status report

Martinez and Jones did not practice for the Blackhawks on Saturday because of illness, but each defenseman could play.

Latest for THW: