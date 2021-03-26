Prospects News & Rumors: Krebs, Pelletier & Desnoyers

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Peyton Krebs has returned to the Western Hockey League for the 2020-21 season and picked up where he left off with some impressive performances. Calgary Flames prospect Jakob Pelletier continues to be one of the most exciting players in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League after recording another five-point effort. Philadelphia Flyers prospect Elliot Desnoyers recorded his third hat trick of the season in a big win for the Halifax Mooseheads.

Krebs off to Hot Start in WHL Return

The Golden Knights prospect is off to a hot start in his return to the WHL for the 2020-21 season. The Okotoks, Alberta, native is riding a six-game point streak in which he has four goals and seven assists for 11 points. He was held pointless in only one game, his season debut against the Brandon Wheat Kings. He ranks sixth in league scoring and first in both assists and points on the Winnipeg Ice. THW’s Ben Fisher listed Krebs as one of the Golden Knights’ untouchable prospects back in November, and it’s clear to see why.

(Robert Murray/WHL) Kootenay Ice forward Peyton Krebs.

Drafted 17th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Krebs spent the 2019-20 season in the WHL amassing 12 goals and 48 assists for 60 points in 38 games played. He missed a chunk of time due to an Achilles injury. He spent five games this season in the American Hockey League with the Henderson Silver Knights in which he recorded one goal and four assists. He represented Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championship, winning a silver medal and recording three goals and five assists in seven games played.

Pelletier Records Five-Point Game

Flames prospect, Jakob Pelletier is having an impressive month after recording his second five-point game in March. He led the way with two goals and three assists in the Val-d’Or Foreurs 9-0 victory over Rouyn-Noranda on Wednesday. His other five-point game was a 7-3 victory over Blainville-Boisbriand on Mar. 1, when he recorded one goal and four assists.

Pelletier has 11 goals and 29 assists for 40 points in 26 games played. He ranks eighth in the QMJHL in scoring and leads the Foreurs in both assists and points. THW’s Paul Quinney listed Pelletier as one of the Flames’ untouchable prospects back in November, and given the uncertainty regarding Johnny Gaudreau’s long-term status (his contract expires after 2021-22), you can see why the team would want to keep him around.

#CofRed first-round pick Jakob Pelletier of the @ForeursVD led the way with a five-point night against Rouyn-Noranda on Wednesday



HIGHLIGHTS

Drafted 26th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, he spent the 2019-20 season in the QMJHL with the Moncton Wildcats, amassing 32 goals and 50 assists for 82 points in 57 games played. He finished tenth in league scoring and tied for second on the Wildcats. He was awarded the Frank J. Selke Trophy for the QMJHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player and was named to the Second All-Star Team. He represented Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championship, winning a silver medal and recording three goals and four assists in seven games played.

Desnoyers Scores Yet Another Hat Trick

Drafted 135th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Flyers, Desnoyers is off to a blistering start to the 2020-21 season. He recorded his third hat trick in the Halifax Mooseheads’ 6-1 victory over Cape Breton on Thursday, and his previous two hat tricks were actually four-goal games; this was his first natural hat trick in 2021. He’s shattered his previous career-high in goals with almost as many goals this season as he did in his first two combined. He has 20 goals and 23 assists for 43 points in 33 games played, ranks third in the league in scoring and fourth in goals.

The Natural Hat Trick for Desy!



🚨Desnoyers 3 (20) SH 1:57 3rd period

🍎L'Heureux | #GoMooseGo

Desnoyers was traded to Halifax in June as a follow-up to the Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Jared McIssac trade. The Flyers have to believe they’ve found a diamond in the rough in Desnoyers, who was selected in the fifth round. While most eyes will be on his 2021 draft-eligible teammate Zachary L’Heureux, there is no doubt who the Mooseheads’ most valuable player has been thus far.