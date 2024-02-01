Questions That Will Dictate Hurricanes’ Trade Deadline

All of the recent news flying about the Carolina Hurricanes has made it difficult for some fans to know what to expect approaching the NHL’s trade deadline on March 8. What’s going on with Tony DeAngelo? Are the Hurricanes still shopping for a netminder? Is there anything else the team should be addressing before the deadline? What can we learn from history? Do they even have the assets to pull off a difference-making trade?

These are fair and pressing questions to have about the Hurricanes as January turns into February. Thankfully the answers aren’t hard to find if you’re willing to do the leg work. Here’s what you need to know as we gear up for the havoc that could be the trade deadline.

Selling Tony DeAngelo

If you ask a random fan what the Hurricanes are hoping to do at the deadline the first answer you’ll probably hear is move DeAngelo. If NHL insider Elliotte Friedman is to be believed, the infamous offensive-minded defenseman has been on the market since before American Thanksgiving. It doesn’t take a ton of mental effort to conclude that he’s still being presented to teams shopping for a power-play specialist before the deadline.

I wrote in early December that DeAngelo’s history made him a tough acquisition for some teams and that hasn’t changed. However, the trade deadline has scrambled the brains of NHL GMs in the past making it easy to believe that a deal could be made for the defenseman who’s only skated in five games since the start of December.

DeAngelo would likely be dealt out of Raleigh as a precursor to another move. At the moment, he serves as an extra defender during team practice and holds one of the team’s limited 23 roster spots.

Do the Hurricanes Need Another Goalie?

More recently, the call for the Hurricanes to trade for a stud netminder has grown louder. There is no denying that the team’s front office has been living on a prayer when it comes to who stands in the blue paint on any given game day. The franchise entered a nightmare scenario when Pytor Kochetkov was diagnosed with a concussion after the team’s Jan. 11 game against the Anaheim Ducks. Along with the then-unknowns surrounding Frederik Andersen‘s recovery, things looked bleak.

For the second time this season, the Hurricanes recalled Yaniv Perets from the ECHL and looked for other short-term fixes. They found one in Spencer Martin who the team claimed off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 19. Fans responded to the news of the waiver claim with even louder calls for a trade that would bring another NHL starter into the organization.

A day before the Hurricanes’ final game before their All-Star Break, team reporter Walt Ruff announced that Kochetkov was medically cleared to play. It was welcome news even if fans didn’t know when the young netminder would return to the crease.

Once the All-Star festivities have concluded this weekend, Hurricanes fans will have to decide if they have enough faith to ride with Kochetkov as the starter the rest of the way as they continue to wait for progress on Andersen. The front office has been optimistic about Andersen rejoining the team this season.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, the Hurricanes released two statements officially announcing Andersen’s diagnosis and treatment. “In November, Frederik Andersen was diagnosed with a deep-vein thrombosis and subsequent pulmonary embolisms,” Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “He has been on anti-coagulation medication since that time, and working with a team of experts to obtain medical opinions as to how he can return to playing safely. Frederik has resumed off-ice activities without complication and will now begin limited on-ice conditioning. We will provide additional updates as the process continues to progress.”

Before the announcement about Andersen beginning on-ice conditioning, I would have asked the Hurricanes’ front office how much longer it was willing to wait for news. With each passing day, the price for netminders like Jake Allen in Montreal, Kaapo Kahkonen in San Jose, and Jacob Markstom in Calgary only gets higher as other teams begin to reach out. Now I feel like I have my answer.

“We were willing to do something,” Waddel said in December. “But we really believe in [Andersen and Kochetkov] long term. So, the one thing we didn’t want to do is put ourselves in a pickle for something moving forward after this year.”

While a lot of things have changed since Waddell made that statement, I don’t imagine the team’s thinking has shifted much since then. Fans might be calling for a trade, but that won’t move the needle in the front office’s decision-making. With open runway in short supply before the trade deadline, it appears the Hurricanes are completely comfortable waiting for Andersen’s return. They don’t see the need to trade away current assets for another gamble. For now, they’ll continue to double down on the one they made in the offseason.

Potential Deadline Moves

If the Hurricanes aren’t going to get a starting goalie before the trade deadline, what are they looking for? I’m glad you asked. There is no doubt that the team will still be a buyer in the trade market. But instead of goalie talent, they will most likely look for defensive depth and/or top-six scoring.

Outside of the six regulars, the Hurricanes don’t have an easy call-up when it comes to defensemen. Yeah, DeAngelo could be used in a pinch. But with hopes of shipping him out before the deadline, they will need to find someone else to slot in during a playoff run. Fans in Raleigh might chirp a move for a depth defenseman now just to thank the hockey gods in April when they’re needed.

When it comes to adding top-six scoring, I don’t think much explanation is required. There isn’t a team in the NHL who wouldn’t want an extra elite forward as they start their campaign for the Stanley Cup. In the case of the Hurricanes, a second-line center with a proven scoring touch at even strength could put the team over the top.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the Hurricanes have scored 110 even-strength goals, only one goal more than the 109 goals opposing teams have scored in the same situation. With 41 goals, the team has scored the third most power-play goals so far this season. Finding a playmaking center to help during even-strength play is a no-brainer.

Hurricanes’ Trade Deadline History

Looking at the team’s history, they aren’t new to making a deal before the deadline. In fact, some of the best trades in its history were pulled off in late January. On Jan. 23, 2000, the Hurricanes traded Keith Primeau and a fifth-round pick for Rod Brind’Amour. Almost four years later on Jan. 20, 2004, they sent Danny Markov to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Justin Williams. Both men would play pivotal roles in the team’s 2006 Stanley Cup championship and serve as the team’s captain.

Justin Williams, Carolina Hurricanes, Mar. 1, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Speaking of 2006, it was on Jan. 31 that the team traded for Doug Weight, sending three draft picks and three players in exchange for the centerman who notched 16 points en route to winning the Cup. In his case, the extra time spent with the team gave him even more runway to settle into their system and adapt to his teammates’ styles.

This isn’t to say that waiting until you’re closer to the deadline to make a trade is necessarily a bad thing. Sometimes the deal doesn’t come together until it does. On the day of the deadline in 2006, the Hurricanes traded two players and a 2007 second-round draft pick in exchange for Mark Recchi. Just like the previous three trades, there’s an argument to be made that the team doesn’t go on to win that year’s Stanley Cup without him.

There is always risk involved when making a trade whether it is close to the deadline or not. However, the Hurricanes’ own history shows how impactful a move can be.

Hurricanes Positioned Well for Deadline Move

With close to $9 million in projected deadline cap space at the time of writing, the Hurricanes find themselves in a coveted position. Not only do they have the assets in draft capital and promising prospects to facilitate a trade, but they also have the cap space to get almost anyone they want on the market. A benefit of most of the roster being free agents in the offseason is that the team has the flexibility to trade for a player with term left on their contract.

DeAngelo is available to the highest bidder, there doesn’t appear to be a need for another goalie, defensive depth could use a boost, and the Hurricanes have the cap space to land a playmaking center that fans have been salivating for. Deadline season here we come!