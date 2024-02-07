Rangers’ AHL Call-up Options to Address Forward Issues

The New York Rangers have an impressive 31-16-3 record but have had some issues with their forward group. They still have not found a reliable winger to play on their top line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider and their bottom six forwards are shaky. The group took another hit after the team announced that Filip Chytil would miss the rest of the season following a setback in his attempt to return from a suspected concussion.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Rangers can look at external options to address this weakness but they also have some internal options that could help the team. Brennan Othmann and Brett Berard are both having strong seasons with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and they could provide a spark if they get called up to the NHL.

Brennan Othmann

The Rangers selected Othmann in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-0, 186-pound winger showed his offensive skill during the 2021-22 season and finished with 50 goals and 47 assists in 66 games with the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He is not a very fast skater but he has an excellent shot, played with an edge, and had some big hits.

The New York Rangers drafted Brennan Othmann in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Midway through the 2022-23 season Othmann was traded from the Firebirds to the Peterborough Petes. Combined, he finished the regular season with 29 goals and 38 assists in 56 games. He also won the OHL Championship with his new team, finishing with eight goals and 17 assists in 23 playoff games.

Latest News & Highlights

Othmann also captured gold while playing for Canada in the under-20 World Junior Championship in both 2022 and 2023. He finished with two goals and four assists in six games in 2022 and two goals and four assists in seven games in 2023.

This season Othmann is playing for the Wolf Pack and he has continued to play well, despite playing against older, more physical players. He even dropped the gloves to provide a spark with his team trailing 3-0 in their game on Feb. 3. He has consistently produced offensively and despite going through a stretch with just two goals in his last 17 games, he has 11 assists in those games. In total, he has 11 goals and 20 assists in 38 games.

Othmann’s impressive rookie season in the AHL briefly earned him a call-up to the NHL but he did not get much of an opportunity to prove himself. He averaged just 9:05 in ice time per game while playing on the fourth line in his three games with the Rangers. He did not have any points but did have five hits and six shots on goal.

Brett Berard

While Othmann was a first-round pick, the Rangers picked Berard in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft. The 5-foot-9, 163-pound winger played college hockey for the Providence Friars and became one of the team’s top players. As a freshman during the 2020-21 season, he had five goals and five assists in 19 games.

Related: Rangers’ Prospect Brett Berard Can Turn Into a Valuable Player

As a sophomore during the 2021-22 season, Berard got more ice time and played a bigger role. He broke out and finished with 18 goals and 20 assists in 36 games. As a junior in 2022-23 his offensive numbers dipped but he still had a good season, finishing with 10 goals and 14 assists in 36 games.

The New York Rangers drafted Brett Berard in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft (Rena Laverty)

Like Othmann, Berard also had success in international play and finished with one goal and four assists in seven games as his United States team won gold in the World Junior Championship in 2021. Though he was not one of the team’s top forwards, he was noticeable on the forecheck and consistently created chances at even strength.

beebs is an electric factory tbh 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/ikxprH8A8m — Hartford Wolf Pack (@WolfPackAHL) February 3, 2024

Now in his first professional season, Berard has played well with the Wolf Pack and has 14 goals and 12 assists in 41 games. He skates well, gets in on the forecheck, and despite being undersized he gets to the front of the net. He has also shown quick hands and has capitalized on his scoring chances, including a beautiful overtime goal in a 5-4 victory on Feb. 2.

For the Rangers Moving Forward

For most of the season, the Rangers have stuck with the same group of forwards but did waive center Nick Bonino once Kaapo Kakko returned after missing seven weeks with a lower-body injury. However, Barclay Goodrow has just one goal and four assists in 48 games, and Tyler Pitlick has just one goal and two assists in 32 games.

The Rangers could use some speed and offensive ability, and they have two prospects in the AHL who could make a difference for them down the stretch. During the 2011-12 season, Kreider made his NHL debut in the playoffs and finished with five goals and two assists in 18 games, helping the team make a run to the Eastern Conference Final. Perhaps Othmann or Berard can provide a similar spark this season.