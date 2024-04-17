Rangers’ Laviolette Was Wise to Split Up Defensemen Miller & Trouba

Since K’Andre Miller’s rookie season in 2020-21, he has played alongside New York Rangers’ captain Jacob Trouba as a top-four defenseman. For the most part, they have played very well together but since the midway point of this season, they have struggled so Peter Laviolette moved Braden Schneider up from the third pair to play with Miller while Trouba is now playing with Erik Gustafsson.

While it is not easy to split up a pair after they have spent most of the last four seasons together, Laviolette made the right decision and it helped the Rangers clinch the Presidents’ Trophy.

The Play of Miller and Schneider

As a right-handed defenseman, Schneider ended up on the Rangers’ third defense pair because they have Trouba and Adam Fox. However, when Trouba missed a few weeks with a lower-body injury, Schneider stepped up and played well in a top-four role. He was reliable defensively and joined the rush at the right time. Miller was slumping before Trouba’s injury but his play improved once he was paired with Schneider.

Laviolette’s decision to play Schneider with Miller came after two consecutive disappointing losses to the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers. The losses meant the Rangers needed to win their last two games of the season to guarantee winning the Metropolitan Division.

In the Rangers’ 3-2 shootout victory over the Islanders on April 13, the impressive skating ability of Miller and Schneider was noticeable both when they were joining the rush on offense and when they were getting back on defense. Schneider gave them a 1-0 lead when he got to his own rebound and scored shorthanded. While the pair was together on the ice for an Islanders goal, for the most part, they played well against a desperate team trying to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Schneider and Miller put together another solid performance in the Rangers’ 4-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on April 15 which clinched the Presidents’ Trophy. They avoided making mistakes and their speed allowed them to be aggressive and pinch in the offensive zone. Igor Shesterkin came up with some big saves after giving up some early chances and the team played well defensively late in the game to get the shutout.

Trouba’s Play

After a strong 2022-23 season, Trouba got off to another strong start this season. As always, he was a physical, and important part of the Rangers’ excellent penalty kill unit, and he also chipped in offensively. However, midway through the season, he started to make more turnovers and had trouble handling the puck. The team also slumped and won just four games during a stretch of 13 games in January.

Peter Laviolette opted to split up defensemen Jacob Trouba and K’Andre Miller of the New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Though the team bounced back and started playing well during the second half of the season, Trouba’s struggles continued. After returning and playing with Miller, they once again struggled but the Rangers’ captain has played better on the third pair with Gustafsson.

Trouba was solid at even strength in the 3-2 win over the Islanders on April 13, and he was excellent on the penalty kill which was key since the Rangers were shorthanded five times. He also looked better in the offensive zone and got his heavy slap shot on goal. He had another strong game against the Senators on April 15 as he avoided making defensive mistakes and blocked three shots.

For the Rangers in the Postseason

In a very small sample size, Laviolette’s decision to change the Rangers’ defense pairs has paid off. Schneider has stepped up down the stretch this season and he has earned his spot as a top-four defenseman. After playing a smaller role as a third-pair defenseman in two consecutive postseasons, he will need to take on a bigger role this time around. The move also takes some pressure off of Trouba who will still play an important role on the penalty kill and third defense pair.

The Rangers need to get the most out of both Miller and Trouba and right now, splitting them up looks like the right move.