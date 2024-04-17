Oilers Recall Philip Broberg for Final 2 Games of Regular Season

The Edmonton Oilers are preparing for their final two games of the 2024-25 regular season before they head into the playoffs, and they have decided to call up Philip Broberg for their last two matchups. Broberg was sent down earlier this season after he started with the Oilers playing a depth role, and played ten games before heading back to the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Bakersfield Condors.

The Edmonton Oilers have recalled defenseman Philip Broberg from the Bakersfield Condors#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/0bkIFHt2n2 — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 17, 2024

With the Condors this season, Broberg scored five goals and added 30 assists for 35 points through 48 games. He played first-pairing minutes and dominated both ends of the ice.

While he didn’t start the season well enough with the Oilers to stick around all season, he has a chance to redeem himself and could get some extra ice time in the final two games because they won’t mean much for the Oilers overall.

Philip Broberg, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers should be hopeful that Broberg can have a strong offseason and come back stronger than he did at the beginning of this season. It was no surprise that he only played ten games as his play at both ends of the ice lacked confidence as he wasn’t able to get anything going at all. The Oilers’ final two games are against the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche, who will be strong opponents for different reasons but should give the Oilers a good idea of where Broberg stands after having almost a full season of development in the AHL with more ice.

With the Vancouver Canucks’ win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday (April 16), the Oilers will finish second in the Pacific Division. They will either face the Los Angeles Kings or Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the playoffs. If Broberg has a strong showing over the next two games, maybe the Oilers will give him a shot in the postseason.