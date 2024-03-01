Rangers Sign Connor Mackey to 2-Year Extension

The New York Rangers announced that they have signed defenseman Connor Mackey to a two-year extension worth an average annual value of $775,000. Mackey has played in one NHL game this season and 36 in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Mackey signed a one-year deal with the Rangers on July 1, 2023, after spending the 2022-23 season with the Arizona Coyotes. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman is physical, defensively responsible, and adds good depth to the organization. In his lone NHL game this season, he registered three blocked shots, one shot on goal, and a fight against Brady Tkachuk in 16:27 of ice time.

Connor Mackey, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After 30 games in the NHL last season, split between the Arizona Coyotes and Calgary Flames, it is a bit surprising to see Mackey only lace up in one game. But he is an option to help support and bolster the size and the physicality of the defense when needed.

Related: Who Is New York Rangers’ Tough Guy Matt Rempe?

In 36 AHL games, Mackey has 11 points, 62 penalty minutes, and plenty of hits and blocks to increase his value to the team. He’s also averaging almost two shots per game, so he is contributing to most aspects of the game.

Playoff Depth on Defense

The Rangers are looking to go on a lengthy playoff run, and while they have one of the best defense groups in the NHL that will be hard to crack for Mackey, the game gets tougher after the regular season ends and injuries happen. If there is an opening on defense, Mackey is likely to be one of the first players added to the lineup and will be very beneficial to the team, given his style of play, especially in the playoffs.

During the 2021-22 season, Mackey played some of his best hockey, scoring 36 points in 53 AHL games. That season was his first and only taste of pro-level playoff hockey, and in seven games, he posted four points. He is likely eager to get back there, and whether it be with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack or the Rangers, he will look to make an impact for his team.