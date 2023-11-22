Rangers’ Zibanejad’s Slow Start Is Similar to 2020-21 Slump

The New York Rangers are off to an impressive 12-3-1 start to the season despite injuries to key players Adam Fox, Igor Shesterkin, and Filip Chytil. They have found ways to win games even though they are not getting much offensive production from wingers Blake Wheeler and Kaapo Kakko. Additionally, top center Mika Zibanejad is slumping, and his start to this season resembles his slow start to the 2020-21 season.

Despite their hot start overall, the Rangers need Zibanejad to regain his scoring touch. However, his strong finish to the 2020-21 season is a good indication that he will heat up and come through for them this season as well.

The Rangers Need Zibanejad to Produce Offensively

While Zibanejad has played very well defensively, both at even strength and on the penalty kill, the Rangers also rely heavily on him to score goals. He centers their first line with Chris Kreider and Wheeler playing alongside him. Additionally, he is a key member of the team’s excellent first power play unit. They have two great playmakers at the point in Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin, both of whom often look to set up Zibanejad who has a fantastic slap shot when he’s in rhythm.

Last season Zibanejad led the Rangers with 39 goals and he finished with 91 points, just one point behind Panarin for the team lead. He also had 20 power-play goals, while no one else on the team scored more than nine. He is capable of carrying the team when he is hot and he was a dominant two-way player last season.

Mika Zibanejad had a career high in points with 91 for the New York Rangers in 2022-23 (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Rangers are facing some adversity early this season and they have responded well. With Shesterkin out, Jonathan Quick stepped up and Louie Domingue also won his only start this season. With Fox out, Erik Gustafsson has stepped up and with Chytil out, Vincent Trocheck has stepped up. The forwards are defending better than they did last season and Zibanejad is leading the way, but they still need more from him.

Right now, Zibanejad’s timing is off on his shot. He is either missing the net or whiffing on too many of his slap shots. He is still getting scoring chances but he has not been able to capitalize on them. He has been stopped on a few breakaways as well as some chances from the slot. In 16 games, he has eight assists but has scored just two goals with neither of them coming during 5-on-5 play.

Similarities to Zibanejad’s Slump in 2020-21

While this is a slow start for Zibanejad, he actually had a bigger slump to begin the 2020-21 season. In 2019-20 he had a breakthrough season, finishing with 41 goals and 34 assists in just 57 games. He played at an elite level at even strength and on special teams. He had 15 goals on the power play and also scored three shorthanded goals.

Early in 2020-21, Zibanejad’s timing was way off on his shot and he was off with his passing too. In his first 27 games, he had just three goals and eight assists but just as he has done this season, he did not let his offensive struggles lead to poor defensive play.

Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers had a slow start to the 2020-21 season (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Once Zibanejad broke through offensively, he did so in a big way with a hat trick and three assists in a 9-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on March 17, 2021. On March 25, he burned the Flyers for a second time as he once again finished with a hat trick and three assists in an 8-3 victory. He scored another hat trick in a 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on April 25.

Like in 2019-20, Zibanejad dominated at even strength and on special teams for the Rangers in their final 29 games of 2020-21. He got his heavy slap shot on goal, showed quick hands in front of the net, and made great plays in transition, turning strong defensive plays into scoring chances. He finished with 21 goals and 18 assists in the last 29 games of the season.

For Zibanejad and the Rangers Moving Forward

The Rangers have a tough stretch of games coming up against five consecutive Eastern Conference teams they will compete with for a spot in the postseason. Fox will miss at least the next four games before becoming eligible to return from his time on long-term injured reserve. Now, they need Zibanejad to step up and break out of his slump in a big way, just as he did three seasons ago.