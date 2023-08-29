Ranking the 2023-24 Devils’ Top 4 Defensemen

Despite losing Damon Severson and Ryan Graves to free agency, the New Jersey Devils still possess a strong defensive core. The back end is something that general manager Tom Fitzgerald has taken great pride in rebuilding to this point. Each player provides a different type of game that comes together well for the betterment of the team. There are a lot of ways you can rank these defensemen, but today, we’ll rank the top four based solely on their defensive capabilities.

1. Jonas Siegenthaler

Jonas Siegenthaler is one of if not the most underrated moves in the Fitzgerald area. The Devils acquired the left-shooting defenseman from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Since coming to New Jersey, Siegenthaler has become one of the better lock-down defenders the team has had. Last season, he finished second in blocked shots and first in hits and has been very reliable in his own zone.

He rarely looks out of place and can calmly regain the puck from his opponent and get it up the ice the other way quickly. The Swiss defenseman also has become an incredibly valuable penalty killer. It’s safe to say that no one in the Devils’ universe is ever worried when No. 71 is on the ice. There’s so much confidence in his ability that he is the number one defenseman on the left side paired with Dougie Hamilton.

2. John Marino

John Marino is another example of Fitzgerald’s ability to improve the team by taking advantage of another team’s cap problems. In the summer of 2022, the Devils swung a trade with their divisional rival, the Pittsburgh Penguins, to acquire the then 25-year-old defenseman for former first-round pick Ty Smith and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Many were skeptical of what Marino could bring to the Devils defensively, but he quieted the doubters by becoming the most underrated defenseman on the team and a lockdown guy.

John Marino, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While Marino’s defensive numbers were not eyepopping, the Easton, Massachusetts native was incredibly important to the Devils’ success when it came to defending their end. The biggest task for Marino was that he would be called upon every game to match up with the opposing team’s best player. Not only would he survive, but he would thrive in this role. A good example of this was the Devils’ 5-2 win on Nov. 21, 2022 vs. the Edmonton Oilers. With his defensive ability, he was able to slow down Connor McDavid, keep him from scoring, and help the Devils to that dominant 5-2 win.

John Marino’s defense helped the Devils come away with a dominant win vs. one of the most talented teams in the league.

Above is just one of many examples of what Marino can do on a night-to-night basis. He’s a go-to guy for the Devils when they need a blocked shot and/or a clear-out in a crucial situation. He’ll have the chance this upcoming season to have an increased role. That is something Marino very much feeds off of.

3. Dougie Hamilton

When the Devils signed Dougie Hamilton in the summer of 2021, it was the beginning of the Devils’ true turnaround. New Jersey was able to get the best player in the free agent market to sign long-term, an important step for the franchise. Hamilton is known mostly for his offense, and it has shown a ton since he began his time in the Garden State. He is on the top pairing with Siegenthaler and is given high minutes each night.

He is one of the quarterbacks of the power play, as well as a go-to guy at the top for assists and points. Hamilton is also known to score some pretty clutch goals. But the thing that people have been concerned about more with the defenseman is his defensive abilities. At times, Hamilton looks slow on the back end and isn’t always in the right position. This has been a knock on him, even going back to his days with the Carolina Hurricanes. His lack of awareness at times does drive Devils fans mad.

Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With that said, Hamilton has gotten better since being paired with Siegenthaler. He has become more reliable. He still has some ways to go, but I think he has the toolset to really turn into one of the better two-way defensemen in all of the NHL. He’ll certainly need to do that if he wants to live up to his $9 million cap hit.

4. Luke Hughes

There is certainly some debate as to whether or not it’s too early to evaluate what Luke Hughes is truly capable of on both ends of the ice. The Devils’ current top prospect played in the final two games of the regular season as well as three games in the playoffs. Not only was it a good experience for the 19-year-old, but he was able to contribute offensively. He added one goal and two points in the regular season, as well as two points in the postseason. There’s no question that the offensive capabilities are there. It’s more of a question of what can he provide defensively.

There were times during his short stint in the NHL when there was a clear lack of experience on the back end for Hughes. He sometimes would turn over the puck, which would cause unnecessary opportunities for the opposition. He also would leave his man unattended at times. However, this can be solved by playing more, and Hughes will have a great chance in his first full season in the NHL. The other way can be through learning through other guys. The left-shooting defenseman is projected to pair up alongside Marino on the second pairing, allowing him to learn from one of the team’s most dependable defensemen.

Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Manchester, New Hampshire native will need time to develop his game. However, there is no question that Hughes won’t have major success in year one of his NHL career. The offensive part of his game will be exciting for sure, but it’s his defensive abilities that will truly be something to keep your eye on.

Overall, the Devils’ defensive core will certainly look different. There will be some growing pains once the season gets underway, but their defense will become a major advantage. With the players mentioned above, as well as others, the Devils’ back end looks to be as strong as ever.