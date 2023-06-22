Re-Signing O’Reilly & Samsonov Is No Brainer for Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will try another regular-season go-around in just a few months. Right now, the team is in a bit of a lull. It’s that fun space of the offseason where there’s a ton of thinking but not a lot of obvious (to fans, at least) doing.

But wheels have to be turning behind the scenes.

This offseason, more than others for me, I’m interested in how the team’s roster shakes out. I have some little wishes on my list. First, I’d love to see David Kampf return. Kampf is not so much for offence, but he’s a key shutdown center who can be trusted in the defensive zone. I hope the team finds a way to re-sign him.

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Second, I’d love to see Corey Perry come home to play for the Maple Leafs. He’s older now, but does he ever know how to make a team better? He’d be a good addition to the team and could fit in anywhere.

The Team Needs to Re-Sign Ryan O’Reilly and Ilya Samsonov

However, the two key players I’d really hope new Maple Leafs’ general manager Brad Treliving would want to enlist for the battle are Ryan O’Reilly and Ilya Samsonov. I just have a feeling that these guys are keepers for the team and add intangibles that the team could use to push over the top.

Related: Phil Kessel’s Iron Man Streak Didn’t Come Easily

In this post, I’m going to make a case for why I believe these are two players the team needs to re-sign.

The Case to Re-Sign Ryan O’Reilly

When O’Reilly came to the Maple Leafs at the NHL trade deadline, the team brought in a player, who had the essential qualities for playoff success. O’Reilly’s been able to elevate his game during previous postseason runs. That characteristic sets him apart from other players. He not only has offensive skills, but he has those vague – but crucial – intangibles that any successful playoff team needs.

Latest News & Highlights

He’s a leader with grit and a relentless drive. He simply wants to win. His on-ice presence brings the team confidence and inspires teammates to raise their level of play. Re-signing O’Reilly would help the team do what it simply can’t seem to do well. That’s to bridge the gap between regular-season and playoff success.

O’Reilly Brings a Contrasting Style and a Winning Attitude

O’Reilly’s playing style contrasts with a player like Mitch Marner. Marner’s both offensively gifted and can be a strong defensive presence; however, he’s sometimes neutralized by playoff pressure. In contrast, O’Reilly thrives in high-stakes situations. He seems unfazed by the physicality and intensity of the playoffs.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Jarnkrok & O’Reilly

O’Reilly’s track record speaks for itself. His scoring amps up during the postseason, and he’s been a consistently top performer during his career. Bringing O’Reilly back would give the Maple Leafs a player who gets how to win and possesses the necessary drive and leadership to guide his team toward a championship.

Balancing the Core and Long-Term Benefits

The big question for the team is how much it would be willing to spend to bring home O’Reilly and the contract that comes with him. The team, as always, is under financial constraints. However, given the importance of the objective, there’s a middle ground somewhere, between risk and reward that could ensure O’Reilly’s services and preserve the core group of players.

Yes, his cap hit might be significant. However, his impact on the team’s overall success might be worth it in the long run. The long-term benefits of re-signing O’Reilly could outweigh the financial implications.

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes the lunging pad save against Toronto Maple Leafs Ryan O’Reilly (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The bottom line is that this decision could reshape the franchise’s future and bring a Stanley Cup closer to fruition.

The Case to Re-Sign Ilya Samsonov

Samsonov’s first season with the Maple Leafs showed he was a reliable and talented goalie. When he came to the team, he was largely unknown and a bit of a gamble. What fans did know was that Samsonov had been let go by the Washington Capitals because he just wasn’t deemed to be good enough.

However, that changed with the Maple Leafs. He showed himself as a capable player who learned on the job, handled the pressure, and consistently delivered strong performances. His .919 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against-average in 42 games were the best of his young career and showed that he had the ability to keep his teams in games.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Matthews, Marner, ROR

He helped make the team competitive game after game. Yes, he deserves a raise from last season’s contract; however, even with a more substantial contract, re-signing Samsonov could give the Maple Leafs a reliable and cost-effective goalie who could patrol the crease over the long term.

Samsonov Could Be a Cost-Effective Option

Although there shouldn’t be too much consternation about re-signing the young Russian, a pragmatic question is who else is out there that could give the team the same good value for the money? What other comparables are there?

The fact is that re-signing Samsonov could even become a cost-effective option for the Maple Leafs. He could align quite nicely with the team’s long-term goals. Although his projected contract is about $5 million, given his relationship with the team and his son was born in Toronto in March, the city has to feel like home. I expect he would sign a contract for around $4 million for about four years.

Ilya Samsonov is loving the playoff buzz in Toronto. Said his wife sent him videos of Scotiabank crowd reaction after Game 6:



“My wife, she said it was so loud when we won, because we live downtown, that my baby was like waking up” — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 1, 2023

If that were the case, the Maple Leafs could have a talented goalie for a reasonable price. Given the current market, finding a comparable to Samsonov’s performance and potential would be challenging. Re-signing him gives the team someone the players know and like. He’s one of the guys in the room.

Samsonov Has the Potential for Growth and Reliability

Samsonov is only 26 years old. He’s still growing into the position. But he’s shown the potential to further develop his skills and become the kind of go-to goalie the Maple Leafs can depend upon for a deeper postseason run. Already Samsonov has shown talent. During the postseason, he actually outplayed all-world goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in round one.

Related: Phil Kessel’s Iron Man Streak Didn’t Come Easily

For someone who was a bit of a mystery starting last season, Samsonov was both reliable and stable. Many nights he held the fort while the team came from behind to win crucial games. The team seems to have confidence in him. He’s had a positive impact on their performance.

The Bottom Line

As the Maple Leafs pursue a Stanley Cup championship yet again, I believe the team would benefit by re-signing both O’Reilly and Samsonov. They bring different things to the team, but things the team needs.

O’Reilly’s resume includes playoff prowess, work ethic, leadership, and a winning mentality. Samsonov’s resume now includes a strong first season with the team and the potential for further growth.

Re-signing both players carries risk, but that’s the nature of the business. Still, both would seem to bring the necessary ingredients for the Maple Leafs’ long-term success.