Red Wings Have 3 Good Trade Targets From Flames

The Detroit Red Wings have some work to do this offseason and many teams could give them a boost to their lineup, one of them being the Calgary Flames. After narrowly missing the playoffs this season, the ownership group decided it was time to move on from head coach Darryl Sutter and general manager (GM) Brad Treliving.

Calgary Flames Projected Cap Space: $1,250,000

Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA): 12

Restricted Free Agents (RFA): 3

With the imminent announcement that Craig Conroy will be named GM, we’ll soon see if the new management decides to tweak or retool. If they decide to rebuild, we could see a fire sale of their top talent, but most likely it will be somewhere in the middle. Here are a few options for the team to consider.

Chris Tanev

Chris Tanev is a calming presence on the back end who does not produce a lot of points. Through 65 regular-season games, he recorded 13 points while averaging 20:07 of time on ice (TOI). This season, he had a 60.16 Corsi for percentage (CF%) (ranked second on the Flames’ blue line) and a 51.14 goals-for percentage (GF%).

Tanev would immediately slot in on the second pairing behind Moritz Seider. His partner would most likely be Simon Edvinsson since Tanev should allow Edvinsson’s offensive game to flourish and be a fantastic mentor to the young defender.

Interesting Stat/Fact: Tanev was a member of Canada’s 2015-16 World Championship gold medal-winning team.

With the front office in flux, anything could happen this offseason. I expect a player of importance, like Dominik Kubalik or Olli Maatta, would need to go to the Flames to get the conversation started. Both players are younger than Tanev, and Maatta is a great defenceman. Another player they should consider is Ben Chiarot. He doesn’t have great analytical numbers, but teams like the Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens, and Red Wings all played him over 20 minutes a game. Maybe the Red Wings would consider moving Chiarot and their own 2023 second-round pick for Tanev. If that doesn’t do the trick, maybe Maatta and the 17th overall pick seals the deal.

Rasmus Andersson

Rasmus Andersson scored 11 goals this season, a career-high. With 49 points in 79 games, he was one point shy of tying his career-high from 2021-22. Averaging 24:05 TOI per game, he proved that he can be a team’s number one defender.

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On the Red Wings, Andersson would add offense and speed to the blue line and give the coaching staff two fantastic right-handed defenders in the top two pairings. He’d most likely be on the second pairing with either Edvinsson, Maatta, or Chiarot.

Interesting Fact/Stat: Andersson is the third member of his immediate family to be drafted into the NHL. His father, Peter (1983), and brother, Calle (2012), were both drafted by the New York Rangers.

The price for Andersson would be higher than Tanev since he is seven years younger and more potent offensively. The 17th overall pick would need to be a centerpiece of this deal. If the Flames wanted to unload his contract, a package could include the 17th overall pick, a 2023 second-round pick, Carter Mazur and Donovan Sebrango, or Eemil Viro. That’s a good price to pay for a right-handed defender who might play out his prime with the Red Wings organization.

Andrew Mangiapane

Andrew Mangiapane took a step back offensively this season, with 43 points in 82 games after a 30-goal, 55-point campaign in 2021-22. His shooting percentage also took a nosedive from 18.9% to 9.3%. His career shooting percentage is 14.9%.

Andrew Mangiapane, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Mangiapane would slot into the Red Wings’ top six and could form a formidable line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. He registered 86 hits this season, so he would also add some physicality to the mix.

Interesting Fact/Stat: Mangiapane registered four power-play points in 2022-23 after recording 11 last season.

David Perron could be the main piece going to the Flames. Another possible part of the package could include a 2023 second-round pick. If the Flames wanted a younger player instead, then Kubalik could be moved; Kubalik and the 17th overall pick would be reasonable since the Red Wings get the better player, and the Flames get a first-round pick that they can use or flip for another asset.

The Flames and Red Wings could give each other a hand this offseason. Conroy has some work ahead of him, and these trades could help boost his team.