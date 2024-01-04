Red Wings News & Rumors: Trade Talk, West Coast Trip & More

The Detroit Red Wings are on the west coast hoping to start 2024 off on a high note. In the meantime, catch up on the latest Red Wings news and rumors, including trade talk with the NHL Trade Deadline quickly approaching.

Patrick Kane Trade Talk

While appearing on OverDrive, NHL insider Chris Johnston suggested that the Red Wings could look to trade Patrick Kane if they fall further out of the playoff picture. He also noted that an arrangement of this sort was discussed when Kane signed with Detroit.

Patrick Kane in a game with the Detroit Red Wings. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On the surface, this makes sense. The Red Wings have a high-performing player on an expiring contract that will certainly garner interest. It doesn’t matter who that player is – if the team isn’t going to qualify for the playoffs, then they should explore acquiring assets for said player.

It’s worth noting, though, that the Chicago Blackhawks did not acquire much when they dealt Kane last year – a conditional second-round pick in 2023 and a 2025 fourth rounder. I say this because this shouldn’t be an issue this year.

Kane more or less said that he only wanted to go to the New York Rangers, and the return noted above was all Chicago could negotiate. This year—if the Red Wings look to do the same—should be different. There should be more teams in the mix. And if that’s the case, then it’ll be a seller’s market with the return being much higher than it was a year ago. Kane is also healthier and producing more this year.

Frankly, I don’t want to see Kane go. I want the Red Wings to make the playoffs this year, and that is still a distinct possibility. But if the recent losing trend continues well into January and February, then the right thing to do is to trade Kane and continue rebuilding.

Jonatan Berggren Trade Rumors

Framing and phrasing are vital to communicating a message, whether to clarify it or purposely make it vague. For me, this comes to mind when I see rumors about the Red Wings potentially trading Jonatan Berggren.

The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta reported in December that “one of the players the Red Wings have been discussing in some of their recent trade calls is young forward Jonatan Berggren.”

Jonatan Berggren deserves a full-time role with the Detroit Red Wings. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This could mean a lot of things, such as:

Detroit reached out to another team saying they wanted to move Berggren. Detroit reached out to another team about one of their players and offered Berggren in return. Another team reached out to Detroit about Berggren specifically. Another team reached out to Detroit about one of their players and asked for Berggren in return.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman later commented on Berggren, “I’m not sure he’d gone as far as asking for a trade from Detroit, but everyone was aware he wanted more of an opportunity.”

Based on all of this, it’s reasonable to assume that if there’s speculation about Berggren, teams are going to reach out to the Red Wings about him. It’s unclear, though, if Yzerman is seriously considering moving the 23-year-old. He has stated multiple times that he’s in the listening business, after all.

Yes, Berggren has performed well in the AHL and during his short NHL stints. It’s also true that the Red Wings have preferred to play veterans over him. That said, you’ve got to think about the long game. As I just mentioned, Berggren is only 23. The Red Wings also have Kane, David Perron, Daniel Sprong, and Christian Fischer on expiring contracts. There is a clear path for Berggren to be a regular in the NHL lineup. It may take some time, though, and it’s too early for a change-of-scenery move.

Red Wings’ West Coast Road Trip

Detroit got back in the win column Tuesday night in San Jose, defeating the Sharks 5-3. Lucas Raymond posted three assists and Alex Lyon made 24 saves, including an incredible toe save on a Mike Hoffman breakaway attempt.

Expect to see more of Alex Lyon in net for the Detroit Red Wings. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Next up for the Red Wings is a trip to Southern California – the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday and the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Between the location, amount of down time, opponents, and time of year, this road trip has the opportunity to be a turning point for the Red Wings. It’s a chance for them to make up ground in the playoff race after a lackluster month of December. A successful trip could also give the Red Wings some much-needed momentum heading into the gauntlet that is their next few games – Edmonton and Los Angeles at home, then away contests against Toronto, Florida, and Carolina.

January will define Detroit’s season. It’s up to them whether they sink or swim.

