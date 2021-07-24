Red Wings Select Sebastian Cossa with the 15th Overall Pick

With the 15th pick of the 2021 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings have selected Sebastian Cossa from the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL)

About Sebastian Cossa

While Jesper Wallstedt has been recieving most of the attention among goaltenders in the 2021 Draft class, Sebastian Cossa is no slouch himself. Despite not having much of a season to work with in 2020-21, the Fort McMurray, Alberta-native impressed enough throughout the 2019-20 season and in his limited sample size in 2020-21 to make his way into the first round. He displays some stunning athleticism, which bodes well for a goaltender of his size.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“It can be easy for a prospect to become known for one standout aspect heading into a draft. For goaltender Sebastian Cossa, the conversation surrounding him will ultimately start with his size. At 6-foot-6, he is an absolute giant in the crease, making him impossible to overlook.

“Oftentimes, when you have a goalie this large, their play will suffer as that big body can be as much of a hindrance as it is a benefit. This isn’t the case for Cossa, however, who is fantastic at utilizing his frame, cutting off angles and baffling shooters in the process.

Sebastian Cossa of the Edmonton Oil Kings (Andy Devlin/Edmonton Oil Kings)

“Throughout the 2019-20 season, his first in the WHL, Cossa dominated play with the Edmonton Oil Kings, posting a 2.23 goals-against average (GAA) and a .921 save percentage (SV%) in 33 starts. While the Oil Kings were one of the best overall teams in the league that season, those statistics can’t be ignored in any situation.

“Even with the uncertainty surrounding the 2020-21 season, Cossa has still been a standout goalie for Edmonton when he gets the chance to play, posting a 1.43 GAA and a .941 SV% in seven starts. While that sample size is too small to make any big judgments, it’s going to draw the attention of NHL scouts heading into the draft.”

Full player profile can be found here

How This Affects the Red Wings’ Plans

After trading up to 15th overall with the Dallas Stars, the Red Wings add one of the top goaltenders in the 2021 Draft class. Despite being ranked lower than Jesper Wallstedt, Cossa will give the Red Wings a bona fide top goaltending prospect to develop. After recently trading for 2020-21 Calder Trophy finalist Alex Nedeljkovic, Cossa will present the Red Wings with lots of options in the crease for the foreseeable future.