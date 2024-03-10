Rob Blake’s Silence Instills Confidence in the Kings

The Los Angeles Kings were just one of two teams that did not make a move leading up to the trade deadline. They stood pat, holding onto their core and trusting they can do what it takes to make a deep run. At first glance, it may seem as if general manager Rob Blake did not believe there were moves out there that could get this team to the upper echelon of contenders. However, it is far from that.

Lack of Options

Sports fans love to play armchair GM, sending preposterous trades that fetch their team unrealistic returns. Fantasies of acquiring the top players at each trade deadline while maintaining your first-round pick and staying under the cap run rampant among all hockey fans, but they eventually realize that can only be true for Vegas Golden Knights fans.

Unfortunately, making a trade was far more complicated for the Kings than for most other teams. They are tight to the cap and have very few options to move, and there are not very many holes on the roster. A lot of the blame has been pinned on goaltending struggles this season, but both Cam Talbot and David Rittich have been great as of late.

Finding a skater who could fit under the cap, have a role, and be a difference-maker is hard to imagine. The Kings were linked to Tyler Toffoli for the days leading up to the deadline, but he was eventually dealt to the Winnipeg Jets. There were other names thrown out, but most names never caught wind. Ultimately, Blake sought no value in acquiring another player, so he went without a move.

Linus Ullmark

While the Kings did not make a move, there was one player who they did almost acquire. Reports came out that there was an agreement between the Kings and Boston Bruins to send Linus Ullmark to Los Angeles. While nothing has been confirmed, it has not been entirely denied either by Bruins general manager Don Sweeney. While this would have been a move that completely altered the Kings’ trajectory, Blake did not think it was necessary to make any other additions since he had no alternate move to resort to.

Trust in Core

Every team has areas to improve, and there are always moves to get better. However, sometimes, it is important to slow down and trust the process. The Kings were one of the worst teams in the NHL just a few years ago and are now contending for the Stanley Cup. While making a big move would be exciting, letting the season ride out and reassessing how to maximize their window in the offseason may be best for the Kings.

In the end, the Kings are in the position they are because of how good they are. From top to bottom, they have the stars and depth to make a deep playoff run. Experience from Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty will also play a pivotal role, and most of the core is in their low to mid-20s. This team has had growing pains and has continued to persevere, and poor asset management will do nothing for them.

Management looked at the big picture and realized there is more than this season. Ultimately, they will use this upcoming offseason as a launching pad to maintain their status as Stanley Cup favorites for the rest of this decade. It makes more sense than sending draft capital and future assets for players who may play just 20 regular season games with the franchise. Moving forward, fans will see a confident group poised to make a deep playoff run.