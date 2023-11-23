Sabres News & Rumors: Benson, Peterka, Levi & Luukkonen

The Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres in overtime by a score of 4-3 on Wednesday night (Nov. 22). Dylan Strome netted the game-winner with just eight seconds left on the clock. The win extended the Capitals’ winning streak to an impressive five games, and a strong 6-0-1 record in their last seven games.

For the Sabres, J.J. Peterka, Zach Benson, and Dylan Cozens scored in the heart-breaker. The Sabres have now lost four of their last five games. Devon Levi made 26 saves in a strong effort that came up just a bit short.

Buffalo took a 2-0 lead early in the game with goals from Peterka and Benson, whose first NHL goal was a highlight-reel between-the-legs play. After the Capitals came back to tie the game, Cozens pushed his team into the lead again with a power-play goal in the second period.

Despite the Sabres’ disappointment in missing out on the two points, head coach Don Granato was pleased with his team’s improved play. It didn’t pull a victory, but they at least registered a point. The team currently sits one game below the .500 mark.

Item One: Zach Benson Scored a Spectacular First NHL Goal

If you want to score a memorable first goal in the NHL, Zach Benson accomplished just that. His highlight-reel goal was an amazing moment. It came when he received a pass from Victor Olofsson at the bottom of the left circle. Then, displaying remarkable skill, the 18-year-old forward skated into the slot and made a crazy move, slipping the puck between his legs before roofing it from behind his body past goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Zach Benson, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

It’s probably one of those plays that gets practiced “just for fun” often. However, it’s seldom utilized in a game situation. Last night, Benson used it, and it worked.

Benson’s incredible move made him the Sabres’ fourth-youngest player to score his first career NHL goal. At 18 years and 194 days, he now stands in the interesting and eclectic company of Sabres players like Pierre Turgeon, Rasmus Dahlin, and Nikita Zadorov. Benson’s moment offered a glimpse into the promising future of this young and talented player.

Item Two: Levi’s Stellar Game Falls Just Short in Heartbreak Loss

Working hard to help his team win, goalie Devon Levi showed his skill by saving 26 shots. Levi came within seconds of pushing the game into a shootout, but Strome’s late heroics sealed the win for the Capitals. His remarkable game fell just short.

Devon Levi. Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

During November, Levi’s record is 2-1-1 with a .865 save percentage. After his great late-season run with the Sabres in 2022-23, he’s not seen similar success in 2023-24. His performances bring up the question of what his development path should be. Would Levi benefit from development time in the American Hockey League (AHL)? Could Eric Comrie and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen carry the load this season?

It would seem that a move could be made to bring up another young skater and move one of the three goalies on the active roster. Yet, so far, there is no indication from management that any move like that is currently under consideration.

Item Three: JJ Peterka Continues Hot Streak

In Wednesday’s 4-3 loss, JJ Peterka continued his hot streak with his first-period goal. The 20-year-old winger is currently on a four-game point streak, putting up five points (two goals and three assists).

JJ Peterka, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Peterka’s recent play has been quite remarkable. He has put up 13 points (six goals and seven assists) in his last 12 games. Last season, he collected 32 points. If he maintains his current pace, he should be able to double his 2022-23 production. His scoring has quickly pushed him up the team’s statistics sheet, and he’s now tied with Jeff Skinner for the lead in goals with eight and is just a single point behind team-scoring leader Dahlin.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

The Sabres will have a busy long weekend ahead. On Friday night, they host the Pittsburgh Penguins. They then travel to play the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Finally, they play the New York Rangers on Monday night also on the road. It will be interesting to see who the team plays in the crease. Thus far on the season, Luukkonen seems to be the best choice the team has.

As well, Benson has now played in nine games. That’s the maximum allowed before this season counts toward his entry-level contract. Now the Sabres have a choice. They can either keep him with the NHL club on the first year of the deal or assign him to the Wenatchee Wild of the Western Hockey League, where he would join fellow prospect, Matt Savoie.