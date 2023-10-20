Sabres’ Rookie Benson Shows Early Promise

The Buffalo Sabres picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday night (Oct. 17) by defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning. After three games, they have to be pleased with the play of Zach Benson.

Selected with the 13th pick in the 2023 Draft, the forward from Chilliwack, British Columbia, has shown promise thus far. Following a loss on Opening Night to the New York Rangers, Benson had a good game against the New York Islanders on Oct. 14. He picked up his first two points of his career by assisting on both Sabres goals.

That included a good pass in traffic to Casey Mittelstadt, who then found Jordan Greenway for a goal in the second period that got the Sabres back in the game. His composure while drawing a double team demonstrated his ability to battle pressure and find an open teammate who helped create the goal.

Listed at 5-foot-9, 163 pounds, the pint-sized Benson is a fast skater who isn’t shy about going to the dirty areas to make plays on the forecheck. He’s already shown a willingness to fight for loose pucks around the net against much bigger players.

On the game-tying goal in the third, the much smaller Benson absorbed a check from Islanders forward Matt Martin behind the net but still managed to get the puck in front for Mittelstadt’s backhand tally.

That grit and determination hasn’t gone unnoticed by Sabres coach Don Granato. In a recent press conference, he praised Benson for his well-rounded game.

“He has offensive gifts, but he’s not a liability at all… He has a high compete level. He’s tough to knock off pucks. He disrupts a lot of pucks. Guys 30, 40 pounds heavier than him. He’ll force them to botch the play.”

Benson Making a Smooth Transition

It isn’t easy for young players who are taken in the first round to go directly from juniors to the NHL. However, from watching how Benson plays during shifts, he’s noticeable due to a combination of skating, skill, and battle level. In the 3-2 victory on Tuesday night over the Lightning, he didn’t have a point. But he was making things happen on the ice.

That included being in the right position defensively on the backcheck, a key area coaches emphasize to their teams. The hockey IQ is apparent in how the 18-year-old left wing competes on both sides of the puck.

That’s why, as Granato hinted, Benson might stay. They still have six more games to decide what’s best for his development. Since he’s North American, he can’t be sent down to Rochester of the American Hockey League (AHL). Either the Sabres keep him, or they can send him back to Winnipeg in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

In three games with the Sabres, Benson has two assists. He’s registered four shots on goal and took one penalty that led to a Rangers power-play goal allowed on Oct. 12. Granato hasn’t been shy about using the rookie, as Benson is averaging 14:54 of ice time per game, including the power play.

Benson Finds Chemistry on Third Line

So far, Benson has been used by Granato on the third line and has found some chemistry with Casey Mittelstadt and Jordan Greenway. They seem to work well together as a line. Benson’s speed complements Casey Mittelstadt, who’s coming off his best season. He set new career highs with 15 goals and 44 assists for 59 points in 82 games. Mittelstadt is the responsible center, while Greenway supplies the size and strength, which helps the unit keep plays going along the walls.

The cohesiveness of the trio has been visible. Despite not having any points at five-on-five, they were effective on the forecheck and defensively responsible. In overtime, Granato had Mittelstadt out with Greenway for a shift that eventually led to Dylan Cozens’ overtime winner. Greenway stayed on and dropped the puck for Cozens, who went far side to beat Jonas Johansson at 1:46 for the victory.

Winnipeg Junior Coach Patrick Calls Benson a Steal

Most interesting is the connection between Winnipeg Ice coach James Patrick and the Sabres. The former Sabres defenseman spent time in Buffalo as an assistant on former coach Lindy Ruff’s staff. He also was an assistant for Ruff with the Stars before both were let go after 2016-17. Since then, Patrick has coached the Winnipeg Ice in the WHL. He had a lot of good things to say about Benson in a story that appeared on NHL.com.

“He is a rink rat through and through. He’s the true story of a kid you have to kick off the ice. He’s the type of kid who would spend the whole day on a rink,” Patrick pointed out.

Benson has spent the last three years playing for the Winnipeg Ice in the WHL. After posting 25 goals and 38 assists for 63 points in 2021-22, he paced the Ice in scoring with 98 points (36-60-98) in 2022-23. The 98 points he had edged fellow Sabres’ prospect Matthew Savoie, who finished with 95. Benson also performed well in the playoffs by tallying seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points in 15 games. Savoie paced the Ice with 29. Ironically, Benson beat out his former teammate to crack the roster.

“I felt that he was a steal at No. 13. I knew when his name kept falling to the Sabres in the draft, I knew they got a kid who was better than where they picked him. I knew that he was going to open up some eyes. “I am very proud of where he is right now,” Patrick said.

Granato Praises Benson

It’s apparent that Granato has similar thoughts on Benson. The Sabres coach believes Benson is already a complete player, as he likes his ability to read the play and make the right decision.

“He has a lot of natural ability there that means pressure really won’t mount on him because he can read and react to plays. He knows when to pass to this guy and when not to pass to that guy. That’s a sense and a feel. When you have that, you don’t feel pressure.”

If the first three games are any indication, the future could be now for Benson and the Sabres. It looks to be a bright one for both.