Spirit Weekly: Parekh Helps Lead Spirit to Two Wins

The Saginaw Spirit entered the week of Nov. 27 – Dec. 3 on a franchise-record 10-game win streak and looking to extend that with two games against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and one against the London Knights.

But by week’s end, the Spirit would have their win streak snapped by the Greyhounds and restarted with two wins to finish off their week.

Game Results

Nov. 29 vs Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds- 4-3 Loss (14-8-1)

Dec. 1 @ Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds: 3-1 Win (15-8-1)

Dec. 2 vs London Knights: 7-5 Win (16-8-1)

Parekh Leads the Way for Offense

As one of the top defensive prospects for the upcoming 2024 NHL Draft, Zayne Parekh is always a player to watch with his strong offensive play when the Spirit take the ice. The last three games were no different as he continued to lead the way from the back end for the team. Over the three games, he found himself tallying two goals and six assists for a total of eight points.

He was consistently jumping into offensive rushes that led to several chances not just for himself, but for his teammates. Along with that came his smooth passing and puck handling that opened up lanes for passes and even shooting lanes for himself to showcase the laser of a shot he possesses. His play on the power play was also on display throughout the three games, leading to a goal and an assist.

One of the few things that can be said and looked at as a negative to Parekh’s game as of late is that with him jumping into the offensive plays as often as he does, it leaves his forwards to cover his defensive spot and leaving the team at a disadvantage. But, with his speed, he can recover from pinches that do not work out in his favor to help stop potential rushes by opponents.

Spirit’s Penalty Kill Gets Plenty of Use

The Spirit possess the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) best penalty kill, with an 87.5 percent success rate, and that was put to the test plenty in the team’s last three games. Over the three contests, they went on the kill a total of 17 times, allowing only three goals. In two games against the Greyhounds, the Spirit killed off all 14 penalties they incurred, but the penalties eventually caught up to them against the Knights when they gave up three power-play goals in three opportunities.

While the Spirit’s penalty killers have been among the league’s best all season, the team will need to clean up their game and stay out of the penalty box as the season progresses if they wish to have continued success. With a mix of undisciplined play, untimely penalties, and a couple of iffy calls by the referees, players like Tampa Bay Lightning prospect and former Flint Firebird Ethan Hay have put their best foot forward on the kill. These penalties have taken away momentum from the team, though, and make it harder for them to stay in a rhythm and get their offensive game going.

Misa’s Offensive Game Goes Quiet

As one of only a handful of players to be granted the exceptional status by the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), Michael Misa has had eyes on him big time ever since putting on a Saginaw Spirit jersey. While he is noticeable on the ice due to his stature and overall play, his stats stayed on the quiet side over the last three games. He recorded one goal and two assists in the three games this past week. While three points is not a bad week for a player, his lone goal came on an empty net in the Spirit’s 7-5 victory over the Greyhounds.

Michael Misa, Saginaw Spirit (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

After a three-game stretch the previous week (Nov. 20 – Nov. 26) that saw Michael Misa tally six points in three games, he stayed a little quieter this last week. The hope is that Misa can get his game going again and be the offensive force that the team saw last season and before the last three games.

Spotty Play by Spirit Defense

While the Spirit won two of their last three games, their defensive play as a whole was spotty numerous times. In their two games against the Greyhounds, lapses by the Spirit defense led to a couple of odd-man rushes and even a couple of breakaway chances that goalie Andrew Oke was able to make solid stops on. But that was not the end of the spotty play defensively.

There were numerous times that the defensive lapses occurred in their defensive zone that either led to solid scoring chances from their opponents or to a continuation of offensive zone pressure by the opponents. They were bailed out thanks to strong play in the net by both Oke and Nolan Lalonde to help keep games either close or protect the leads that they had. This is another aspect of the Spirit’s game that they need to clean up as the season progresses, as they can not expect the offense and goaltending to necessarily carry the load as often as they have been.

Other Notes

Recently acquired defenseman Rodwin Dioncio continues to impress on the offensive side of the ice, showing a continued willingness to jump into rushes and plays like Parekh. He has also shown a willingness to stand up for teammates and does not shy away from being a physical player on the ice.

What’s Next for Spirit

The Spirit hit the ice twice this upcoming week (Dec.4 – Dec.10) when they travel to London to face off against the Knights once again on Dec. 8 before traveling to Flint to take on the Firebirds on Dec. 9.