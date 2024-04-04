San Jose Sharks Sign Quinnipiac’s Collin Graf to Entry-Level Contract

Maybe one of the more sought after collegiate free agents this season has officially signed his first NHL contract. On Thursday, the San Jose Sharks announced that they had signed Quinnipiac University forward and Lincoln, Massachusetts, native Collin Graf to a standard entry-level contract.

More than a dozen NHL teams had interest in the 21-year-old forward who had 22 goals and 49 points in 34 games for the Bobcats this season. He was also a major contributor for Quinnipiac last season with 21 goals and 59 points in 41 games en route to helping the Bobcats to their first ever Frozen Four title.

Graf was a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award the past two seasons — something Sharks’ GM Mike Grier noted in a statement released by the team following the signing. Grier also noted his ability to read the game and play a full 200-foot game while still providing offence as reasons why the Sharks were interested in the NCAA free agent.

As for the deal, it will kick in immediately with Graf having the opportunity to join up with the Sharks and suit up for the final run of the 2023-24 regular season.

