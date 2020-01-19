Hogberg’s 40-Save Performances Helps Lift Senators Past Flames 5-2

OTTAWA — Marcus Hogberg made 40 saves for the Ottawa Senators in a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

The Senators (17-23-8) were outshot 42-21 and if not for Hogberg’s performance, they would have likely seen a different outcome. This marked the 25-year-old’s second NHL win in 13 career starts.

The victory also allowed Ottawa to snap its nine-game losing streak.

With nearly 40 family members on hand for the fourth installment of the Tkachuk’s battle of the brothers, it was Brady who shone bright picking up a goal and assist. It also marked the first time his Senators beat older brother Matthew’s Flames.

Calgary (26-19-5) saw its six-game winning streak come to an end as they played their final game before going into a nine-day break.

David Rittich turned aside just 16-of-20 shots.

Colin White gave Ottawa a 4-0 lead with his third-period goal by scoring on a Mikkel Boedker rebound and Vladislav Namestnikov added an empty net goal.

Mark Jankowski snapped Hogberg’s shutout bid with just under six minutes remaining in the third with his first of the season and Noah Hanifin scored late in the period.

The Senators were able to take a 2-0 lead in the second as Chris Tierney picked up a loose puck in front and backhanded it past Rittich. Connor Brown then scored on the powerplay as he dug at a puck under Rittich and was able to push it over the goal line.

Hogberg made a huge stick save on Sam Bennett midway through the second to keep the Flames off the board.

Despite getting outshot 15-3 in the first period — it was the Senators who held a 1-0 lead.

Brady Tkachuk scored his 15th of the season when he looked to pass to Anthony Duclair, but instead saw the puck deflect off Travis Harmonic’s stick before it went into the net.

This was the Senators’ final home game before their eight-day break.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau missed his second straight game with a sore neck… Rudolfs Balcers was a healthy scratch.

