Senators Can Target Flyers’ Konecny as DeBrincat Replacement

The offseason has already been eventful for the Ottawa Senators but the headlines keep piling up. This week, the team dealt forward Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings for a package including a 2024 conditional first-round pick and former Calder Trophy finalist Dominik Kubalik. With the DeBrincat saga over now, the team can focus on finding a player to fill his top-six role.

While Kubalik is a very welcomed addition as a quality middle-six forward, is he the player general manager (GM) Pierre Dorion sees as replacing DeBrincat? If not, he has options on the free agent market. Notably, he could target veteran winger Vladimir Tarasenko, who’s been tied to the team since changing agents. But if it doesn’t pan out or if Dorion doesn’t want to risk pouring too much money and term into an older player, could they look at the trade market instead?

A few quality players have been made available for trade around the league that the Sens should look at to fill DeBrincat’s top-six role. One of the most intriguing players certainly is Philadelphia Flyers winger Travis Konecny. In this article, I will discuss the pros and the cons of Dorion making a move for the former Ottawa 67’s player, and what to consider when doing so.

Turning the Page in Philadelphia

This season wasn’t a particularly enjoyable one for the Flyers organization as the team finished seventh in the Metropolitan Division. Off the ice, there was drama which led to management being in the hot seat. But even before ex-GM Chuck Fletcher was fired, Ivan Provorov’s name was in the media for months due to his refusal to wear the pride jersey in warmups. On the ice, he was also one of the many underperforming key players or former prospects for the organization.

But despite the downsides, we have to try to look at the bright side. Off the ice, Daniel Briere and Keith Jones taking over in management positions means a new era in Philly. It started with the selection of Matvei Michkov as the seventh-overall pick in the 2023 Draft, a move that made many fans happy. On the ice, Owen Tippett surprised everyone by putting up 27 goals. But the biggest positive came with the re-emergence of Konecny, which makes him a valuable asset for the rebuilding Flyers. Given they are not likely to compete for a playoff spot in the near future, there’s a possibility we see him on the move.

What Konecny Brings to the Table

Last season, Konecny put up 31 goals and 61 points in 60 games to finish first in team scoring despite having played 21 fewer games than Kevin Hayes, who put up 54 points. But Konecny brings so much more to his team than what this stat line suggests. He’s the type of hard-nosed player who can be the heart and soul of a team. He plays the game with an edge and a lot of energy for his 5-foot-10, 175-pound frame. His intensity, combined with his dynamic offensive skills makes him a threat.

Although the Senators do possess players that can produce offensively, they could use a player that motivates his team with his energetic playstyle. Brady Tkachuk certainly fits that role as the captain and Ridly Greig could also be that type of player when he cracks the roster. But, you can never have too many of these types of players. If they want to make a push for the playoffs, they need someone like Konecny who can make a difference not only on the scoresheet but also with his intensity.

What to Consider When Acquiring Konecny

Moneywise for the Sens, there is a lot to consider when acquiring Konecny or any other player, whether it be via a trade or free agency. A positive for the Senators is that his contract has good value. He is set to make only $5.5 million per season for the next two seasons. Ottawa would likely have to send a roster player back to Philly if a deal were to be made, but they still have about $5 million in cap space, meaning it wouldn’t be too difficult to make room for him this season.

But even though the Senators are set to compete for the playoffs now, they can’t neglect their future. Not only does Shane Pinto need a new contract this season, but Sens management is also mindful that Jake Sanderson will need an extension soon and that Jakob Chychrun’s contract is set to expire the same year as Konecny’s.

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The final downside when it comes to acquiring Konecny versus a free agent such as Tarasenko is the price. While it’s difficult to say what Ottawa will need to give up, an interesting comparison is the return the Senators themselves got when they shipped DeBrincat away to Detroit. Yes, DeBrincat and Konecny are different types of players, but they fill a similar top-six role. So in a way, Ottawa somewhat shaped the market for the player they want to acquire.

In the end, Dorion will have to get creative if he wants to acquire Konecny – something he’s not afraid to do. But it may cost a lot and hurt the Senators in the long run. If they do choose to acquire him, however, it could point the team in the right direction to finally make it back to the postseason.