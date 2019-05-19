Sharks & Blues Square off With Series Tied

By The Canadian Press May 19th, 2019

St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. San Jose Sharks (46-27-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

Western Conference Final: Series Tied 2-2

Bottom Line

The St. Louis Blues visit the San Jose Sharks for game five of the Western Conference finals with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Blues won the previous matchup 2-1.

Related: Blues & Sharks Series – Controversy & Questions Cloud Game 3

The Sharks have gone 25-11-5 in home games. San Jose has scored 289 goals and ranks second in the NHL averaging 3.5 per game. Joe Pavelski leads the team with 38.

San Jose Sharks’ Marcus Sorensen, Joakim Ryan, Joe Thornton, celebrate with Kevin Labanc. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

The Blues are 12-9-5 against opponents from the Central Division. St. Louis has converted on 21.1 per cent of power-play opportunities, scoring 50 power-play goals.

Top Performers

Pavelski leads the Sharks with 38 goals, adding 26 assists and totalling 64 points. Logan Couture has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with a plus-22 in 82 games played this season. Jaden Schwartz has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Playoffs Stats & Injuries

Blues: Averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.0 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

St. Louis Blues’ Alex Pietrangelo congratulates Jordan Binnington (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Sharks: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Radim Simek: out (lower body).

Blues Injuries: Carl Gunnarsson: day to day (lower body), Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press