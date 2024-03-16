Sharks’ Magnus Chrona Making the Most of His NHL Opportunity

As the San Jose Sharks prepare for the final stretch of a difficult season, they are far more focused on setting up for the future. The trade deadline was one indication of this direction, and somewhat relatedly, a handful of players have seen their NHL playing time increase. However, of the players who exemplify this trend, no one is getting a bigger chance than goalie Magnus Chrona. He has started five of the team’s last seven games, and while his performance hasn’t been perfect, he shows a lot of promise. Chrona will get further looks in the net throughout the season, and now is the time for him to prove himself as a netminder for the Sharks’ future.

Chrona Has Had Several Strong Games

When the Sharks realized that their young goalies could use NHL playing time this season, Chrona got the first call. But his first couple of games put him in unfair situations. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 4, 2023, coming off the bench amid a blowout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The then-winless Sharks were floundering, the Penguins were clicking, and Chrona couldn’t do much, allowing four goals on 17 shots in a 10-2 loss. His next appearance — and first career start — might have been even crueler. On Dec. 28, he took on the scorching-hot Edmonton Oilers in the early stages of their 16-game winning streak. The Sharks — while significantly improved from early November — were in the middle of a 12-game losing streak, and Edmonton took advantage early and often. Chrona let up four goals in the first period before being pulled and didn’t see any further NHL action for over two months.

Magnus Chrona, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But since his return to the Sharks’ net on Mar. 2, he has been much better. As indicated by his .897 save percentage in his last five appearances, he hasn’t been elite in every game, but he turned in multiple excellent efforts and is clearly relishing the chance to be an NHL goalie. This includes a 36-save effort in a shootout loss to the Dallas Stars, 31 saves to earn his first career win against the Ottawa Senators, and a tough loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in which he made 38 saves to keep the Sharks in the game.

Chrona really enjoyed himself tonight: "Especially after the last time, seeing growth. I was enjoying every second of it. I was loving hockey out there."



On the seven-round shootout: "I love shootouts…I was just smiling the entire time and wanting the chance to win." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 3, 2024

Chrona also had games against the Penguins and New York Islanders in which he allowed five and seven goals, respectively. Backstopping the Sharks’ struggling defense is difficult, and the 23-year-old rookie was bound to run into issues at times. He could probably improve his composure in the net, particularly on scramble plays around the crease. After those three games, he’s establishing a solid foundation for the rest of this season and years to come.

Sharks’ Deadline Moves Opened up Space for Chrona

The Sharks made several trades at the deadline, but the one that most impacted Chrona was a goalie exchange that sent Kaapo Kahkonen to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for the injured Vitek Vanecek.

Related: Recapping San Jose Sharks’ Major Moves at 2024 Trade Deadline

For Chrona, general manager Mike Grier’s message was obvious: this is the time for you to showcase what you are capable of. The front office wanted to make room for Chrona to get plenty of playing time. With Kahkonen not in the Sharks’ long-term plans and Mackenzie Blackwood injured, they sensed an opportunity and made their desire a reality.

Before the season—and at various points this year—it seemed like this would be the year for the Sharks to test out their goalie prospects. Lately, they’ve mixed and matched goalies with no permanent solution. As the team struggled, they had a rare chance to see how their young netminders might fare without putting the franchise’s success at risk. They believe that Chrona is the most NHL-ready, and with the trade of Kahkonen, they’ve put the next phase of their plan into action.

Chrona Can Use the Rest of the Season to His Advantage

Chrona is undoubtedly aware of the stakes he faces. The Sharks’ goalie prospects were in a power vacuum as recently as the start of this season. Chrona, Georgi Romanov, and Eetu Makiniemi all had a chance to emerge as the leading candidates for goalie of the future. But Chrona was the one actually to do it, and if he can stay healthy, he will get several more starts in the team’s 17 remaining games. So far, he’s made a few strong efforts and found places to improve. If he can turn those into a pattern of consistency by the time the season ends, he could make the opening night NHL roster next season — and possibly for much longer as well.