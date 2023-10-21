Sharks’ Kevin Labanc Continues to Face an Uncertain Future

The San Jose Sharks are looking rough a few games into the regular season. Through the first four games, they have gone 0-3-1 with only a few bright spots. They have severely struggled with scoring, and although they have come close to winning a few games, they have yet to close a game out. However, despite issues with getting the puck in the back of the net, it took them multiple games to give a former 50-plus-point scorer a chance to play. That former offensive threat is none other than Kevin Labanc.

Labanc is one of the only remaining members of the Sharks team that made it to the Western Conference Final in 2019. After that season, he took a team-friendly one-year, $1 million contract to help alleviate the team’s cap struggles amidst a time when they were seriously struggling to keep a competitive team on the ice. However, three years later, Labanc’s once team-friendly deal has turned into a nearly $5 million per year contract that runs until the end of this season, and his production has declined substantially. Now, with a season left on the contract, what will happen with Labanc?

Sharks Nearly Place Labanc on Waivers

While Labanc is no longer putting up 40-point seasons, his production has not been terrible recently. Last season, he put up 33 points in 72 games, which is far from useless. However, his bigger contract has caused some turbulence, especially since the Sharks would ideally like to move on from him for the rebuild’s sake. That being said, no one seemed to be willing to take a chance on him, which eventually led to a report from Frank Seravalli that the Sharks were intending to put him on waivers before inevitably reversing their decision.

Kevin Labanc, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Labanc is undoubtedly an NHL-caliber player, but his production, combined with his contract, nearly got him sent to the American Hockey League (AHL). While it seems that the Sharks have changed their mind and plan on keeping him, at least for now, that does not mean his job is secure. He has only gotten into one game this season, and he did nothing to prove the coaching staff wrong for sitting him. While he is still a member of the Sharks for the time being, there is no doubt he may be on the move by the season’s close.

Sharks Could Attempt to Move Labanc at the Trade Deadline

While the Sharks have been unsuccessful at moving Labanc up to this point, there is a much higher chance that a team will be willing to add him when the trade deadline rolls around. While salary cap space is relatively tight for the time being, making space is something teams are always miraculously able to pull off. After all, if the Sharks were able to move Erik Karlsson’s massive contract, they could move anyone. However, if the Sharks want to get assets for him, they need to make sure he gets ice time.

As the way things are right now, there is no chance anyone will try to trade for Labanc at the trade deadline. However, if the Sharks continue to put him in the lineup, he may be able to produce enough to get a few heads turning in his direction. That being said, he’ll have to continue to compete with the young roster to earn his spot on the team. While it hasn’t happened yet, he has a chance to get a fresh start somewhere else if he plays well enough.

While Labanc was once one of the most promising young players on the Sharks, it seems that his time with the team is likely coming to a close. Even if no team trades for him at the trade deadline, it wouldn’t be surprising to see general manager Mike Grier move on from him in the offseason. Unfortunately, it just doesn’t look like he fits the new direction for the team. However, for the time being, Labanc has a chance to show he was everything he was once projected to be. Whether or not he’ll do it, though, is something fans will just have to wait and see.