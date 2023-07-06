Sharks Take Quiet Approach During NHL’s 2023 Free Agency

The NHL’s busiest time of the year began on July 1 when the free agency window opened. Despite a somewhat small list of outstanding free agents available, general managers caused a wave of chaos across the NHL with several rumors, trades, and their newest prospects. However, the San Jose Sharks began their July in a much more reserved manner than most.

While the Sharks definitely took part in a bit of the chaos, they have had a rather low-key few weeks. The biggest news by far was their selection of Will Smith during the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, but outside of that, not much happened. Any rumors about a potential Erik Karlsson trade have resulted in nothing, at least thus far. But there are a few big points to address regarding the Sharks’ direction heading in for the 2023-24 season.

Sharks Look to Refresh the Roster with New Additions

While Smith’s plans for the upcoming year are unknown, the Sharks made a few moves to change up the roster for this season. The day before the draft, they made a move to acquire the rights to goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood from the New Jersey Devils. Blackwood put up a .891 save percentage in a backup role with the Devils this past year. But by the end of the season, Akira Schmid and Vitek Vanecek had taken over the two main goalie positions in New Jersey, which allowed the Sharks to take a swing on the once highly-touted goaltender.

MacKenzie Blackwood with the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In addition to Blackwood, the Sharks were also able to acquire Anthony Duclair from the Florida Panthers. The 2022-23 season was not the kindest to Duclair, as he only put up nine points in 20 games. His point production increased by two points to 11 points in 20 games during the Panthers’ deep playoff run, but they were looking to shed some salary for free agency. The Sharks were able to acquire him for virtually nothing, and he could provide some decent scoring potential in the final year of his contract.

While there is plenty of time for the Sharks to make more trades before the season gets started, they likely will not be looking for impact players just yet. A Karlsson trade seems inevitable, but the return will largely depend on how much salary the Sharks eat. In addition, there have been rumblings about a Logan Couture trade, but nothing substantial has amounted on that front yet. Regardless, more trades seem likely in the coming weeks to try and gather more prospects and picks for the future.

Sharks Make Small Signings During Free Agency

While the trade front has been busy for the Sharks, free agency is a different story. They have made seven signings so far, but only five involve players they did not already own the rights to. The biggest signing they made so far seems to be the return of Ryan Carpenter, who was a long-time member of the organization before the Vegas Golden Knights claimed him on waivers in 2017. While he was never a major part of the Sharks, it is great to see him in teal again.

Ryan Carpenter could be looking for a full-time NHL job this fall (Scott Dinn/San Jose Barracuda)

Outside of Carpenter, the Sharks have spent most of their cap space on bottom-six or fringe NHL players. While there is still time left for them to begin signing big players, it does not seem likely. They seem like they’re looking to continue hanging around the bottom of the standings in an attempt to draft high at the end of this season. It is far too early to begin speculating on who the Sharks could end up selecting if they get another high draft pick, but that seems to be the plan for now.

While it may be disappointing to watch the Sharks sit at the bottom of the standings and trade away the core, it far and away beats the mediocrity of the team in previous years. It looks like general manager Mike Grier has committed to the idea of a rebuild, and that will benefit the Sharks much more than waiting for them to turn it around on their own. The 2023-24 season is finally in its infancy, and let’s hope it brings good things to the Sharks this year.