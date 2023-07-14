3 Sharks to Watch During the 2023-24 Season

The San Jose Sharks have spent the past few weeks creating their roster for the 2023-24 NHL season. Although they have only signed a few free agents so far, they used the draft and a handful of trades to begin rehauling the team’s look. While there is a pretty good chance general manager Mike Grier is not done yet, especially considering an Erik Karlsson trade is still likely on the horizon, the Sharks have a nearly solidified roster for this season.

Because of the Sharks’ status as a rebuilding team, plenty of new players are constantly rotating into their roster every season. However, this year feels a bit different. Rather than having older veterans paired alongside the Sharks’ rookies, they decided to take a chance on a few players in need of a change of scenery. As a result, there are plenty of players that will be worth keeping an eye on when the 2023-24 season gets underway in October.

William Eklund

This season will likely mark William Eklund’s first full NHL experience. While he has gotten occasional stints in the NHL over the past two years, the Sharks have let him develop at a slower pace to try and avoid rushing him. However, his 41-point year with the San Jose Barracuda last season was impressive enough to warrant letting him spend some time with the main team.

William Eklund, San Jose Sharks (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

While next year is far from a “make-or-break” year for Eklund, he will still have a lot to prove at the NHL level. Will Smith is likely going to play at Boston College rather than immediately jumping to the Sharks, so Eklund will be the main prospect out to prove himself. He shouldn’t have too difficult of a time fitting in with the Sharks, but he will still be worth keeping an eye on to see how he adjusts to the mediocre roster around him. If he can blow the doors down with this year’s team, imagine what he will be capable of when the team around him can match his play.

Filip Zadina

Perhaps the most intriguing free agency signing that Grier has made this offseason was the addition of Filip Zadina. Despite being a former sixth-overall pick at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, the Detroit Red Wings decided to buy Zadina out after being unable to find a trade partner. His previous seasons with the Red Wings were less than impressive as well, with his best season having him put up 24 points in 74 games. Clearly, he needed a change of scenery.

Filip Zadina, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Considering the incredibly flexible roster the Sharks are putting together, Zadina should get every opportunity he needs to prove he can be what he once projected to be. While it is likely fair to assume he will never reach what he was supposed to be, he can still become a decent player in the NHL. Detroit may not have been the perfect fit for him, but maybe San Jose will be.

Mackenzie Blackwood

The Sharks’ goaltending issues have been extremely confusing over the past few years. Seemingly overnight, they went from having a deep goaltender pool to basically having no one. However, rather than looking to free agency to add goaltenders, the Sharks decided to trade for Mackenzie Blackwood. Blackwood was once seen as the New Jersey Devils’ goaltender of the future, but he fell out of favor as Akira Schmid and Vitek Vanecek stole the show. Now, he looks to start over with the Sharks.

MacKenzie Blackwood, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Considering how many issues the Sharks have had between the pipes over the past few years, adding another goalie who may be able to turn his career around in San Jose doesn’t hurt. Blackwood and Kaapo Kahkonen will likely share the net this season unless one emerges as a true starter, which should give the Sharks a chance to figure out their goalie issues. Regardless, it is nice to see Grier taking chances with the goalies. Hopefully, Blackwood can rekindle what he once had in New Jersey with the Sharks.

The 2023-24 season should be interesting for the Sharks. While they are still incredibly far from being able to contend, they’re making the right moves to try and fix their squad. They have a lot of players that fans should be paying attention to, especially considering how many careers Grier is trying to revitalize. Regardless, hopefully the Sharks will be able to find some success this year, even if it comes in the form of great seasons for their players.