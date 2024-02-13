Shesterkin Shines in 2-0 Win as Rangers Extend Win Streak to 5

The New York Rangers’ momentum surged forward as they clinched a 2-0 victory over the Calgary Flames, marking their fifth consecutive win. The scoring was spearheaded by Will Cuylle, with assists from Kaapo Kakko and Jonny Brodzinski. Cuylle’s goal, his ninth of the season, was facilitated by Kakko’s third assist and Brodzinski’s tenth. The victory was sealed late in the third period when Jimmy Vesey found the back of the empty net, capping off the Rangers’ fifth straight win.

Rangers’ Trio Cuylle, Kakko & Brodzinski Dominate in Win Against Flames

Brodzinski’s performance as the third-line center is particularly noteworthy, on pace for 33 points over 82 games, he poses a challenging decision for general manager Chris Drury regarding potential upgrades at the 3C position. Through his play, Brodzinski is making a compelling case that such an upgrade might not be necessary after all.

Latest News & Highlight

Kakko’s recent performances, marked by assists in consecutive games, signal his growing comfort and effectiveness with his new linemates. This line’s aggressive play and knack for crashing the net are not only generating crucial goals but also enhancing the team’s scoring depth, reminiscent of the energy and impact of the Kid Line. This newfound depth is a significant boon to the Rangers, offering a well-rounded offensive threat. As the season unfolds, the synergy and productivity of this line could become a pivotal factor in sustaining the Rangers’ success, presenting a balanced and formidable attack against their opponents.

Shesterkin Stands Tall: 30 Saves Propel Rangers to Victory

Igor Shesterkin’s recent performances have reignited hope that he is overcoming his earlier struggles. In his latest outing, he was impenetrable, stopping all 30 shots directed at him, and showcasing his skill with two crucial saves against Blake Coleman as the game neared its conclusion. His role is pivotal to the Rangers’ aspirations for success.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite Jonathan Quick’s remarkable resurgence and outstanding play this season, if the Rangers are going to journey deep into the playoffs, it hinges on Shesterkin’s ability to consistently deliver top-tier performances. Last night, he not only had a shutout but also exuded confidence throughout the game, signaling that he might indeed be returning to his peak form. This level of performance from their number-one goalie is exactly what the Rangers need as they aim for prolonged success.

Alexis Lafreniere: Close But No Cigar in Rangers’ Latest Outing

Alexis Lafreniere’s dynamic presence on the ice continues to capture attention, with his performance last night being no exception. He’s exemplifying all the right moves – creating space, seizing great opportunities, and contributing defensively with vigor. However, the elusive final touch to convert these efforts into goals remains just out of reach. Despite executing nearly every aspect of the game with precision, the finish line evades him, leaving a gap in his otherwise stellar play.

Related: Alexis Lafreniere Outperforming His Stats & Is Due for a Rebound

Reflecting on his first two seasons, where he boasted a shooting percentage around 17%, a continuation of that form this season could have seen him netting 24 goals by now. Lafreniere’s history of finding the back of the net throughout his career suggests this scoring drought is an anomaly rather than a trend. The expectation is that it’s only a matter of time before he begins to capitalize on his chances with the same efficacy as in past seasons. This perspective offers a silver lining: experiencing a slump now might be preferable, allowing for a return to scoring form when it counts the most – in late April and May.

Zibanejad’s Shot: The Missing Key in Rangers’ Offensive Arsenal

The Rangers’ first line, consisting of Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, and Blake Wheeler, showcased an exceptional defensive performance. Zibanejad, in particular, stood out despite not having any points, mostly due to heroics from Jacob Markstrom. There’s a growing consensus that Zibanejad should leverage his shot more frequently. With one of the team’s best shots, his hesitancy to utilize it has become noticeable – he’s on track to take 57 fewer shots than last season, a trend that if reversed, could significantly benefit the team.

Wheeler’s Worth: Assessing the Veteran’s Impact on Rangers’ Strategy

Wheeler’s contribution was also noteworthy. Despite his speed not being what it once was, his impact on the game, especially on an economical $800,000 contract, remains undeniably positive. While there’s debate over his fit on the first line, he looked like a top-six forward against the Flames.

Blake Wheeler, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, as the trade deadline looms, Wheeler’s role sparks discussions not about his potential departure but the Rangers’ strategy to bolster their top-six forward group. With Lafreniere solidly paired with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck, Drury is likely to explore options for a top-six winger, leaving Wheeler as the odd man out of the top-six. His continued presence and potential to enhance the Rangers’ fourth line speak to a broader strategy of deepening the team’s scoring capacity. This approach could provide the Rangers with a depth of talent and versatility unseen in their last two playoff runs, positioning them as a more formidable contender in the postseason.

Power Play Dilemma: Searching for a Spark on Special Teams

The Rangers’ power play woes continued, marking a significant area of concern for the team. Despite being awarded three opportunities with the man advantage, they failed to capitalize, effectively going 0-for-3, albeit with one of those chances lasting a mere 15 seconds. In an attempt to rejuvenate the power play, head coach Peter Laviolette adjusted the units, deploying two distinct groups during their first power play opportunity. The unit comprising Panarin, Lafreniere, Trocheck, Kakko, and Erik Gustafsson demonstrated potential, yet failed to register a single shot on goal.

The second power play chance, given its brief duration, hardly provided any substantial basis for evaluation. However, for the third opportunity, Laviolette reverted to his original setup featuring Trocheck, Panarin, Kreider, Zibanejad, and Adam Fox. This attempt almost proved disastrous, with the Flames generating more and better opportunities while shorthanded than the Rangers managed with their man advantage. The power play’s inefficacy has now extended to zero for its last 17 attempts, underscoring a critical issue that requires immediate attention.

Despite this slump, it’s essential to remember that the Rangers had previously exhibited a highly effective power play earlier in the season. This context suggests that the current downturn, much like Lafreniere’s scoring challenges, might be timely, assuming it can be resolved before the playoffs. Identifying and implementing the necessary adjustments will be paramount for the Rangers to regain their earlier form and ensure that their power play becomes a strength rather than a liability as they push towards their quest for the Stanley Cup.

Shesterkin’s Heroics and Rangers’ Timely Scoring Overpower Flames

In a game characterized by remarkable goaltending and missed opportunities, the Rangers managed to secure a 2-0 victory over the Flames, thanks to their relentless offensive pressure and stellar play from Shesterkin. Despite a series of thwarted attempts in the first period and a power play drought, the Rangers’ persistence paid off with Cuylle’s crucial goal in the second period and Vesey’s empty-netter in the third, sealing their fifth consecutive win.

Will Cuylle, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The performances of Markstrom and Shesterkin stood out, with each goaltender showcasing their skill and keeping the game tightly contested. However, it was the Rangers’ ability to capitalize on their chances and their solid penalty kill that ultimately made the difference.