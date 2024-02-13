NHL Rumors: Oilers, Senators, Canadiens, Predators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland was asked about potentially trading defenseman Philip Broberg. His answer creates an interesting scenario for the Edmonton Oilers. Meanwhile, Vladimir Tarasenko says he’s open to multiple deadline options, including signing an extension with the Ottawa Senators. There is an update on the future of Jake Allen in Montreal. Finally, are the Nashville Predators still on the fence about a Juuse Saros trade?

Oilers Trying to Avoid Trading Philip Broberg

In a recent article for The Athletic, Daniel Nugent-Bowman quoted Holland who, when asked about a Broberg trade, said, “No. I don’t see it.” He added, “It’s hard to find 6-foot-4 young defencemen.” Holland acknowledges the pivotal juncture his team faces this season. Recognizing the imperative to better their roster, he is aware that in such situations, concessions are often necessary. However, there are certain players whom he is reluctant to part with, and Broberg is among them.

Philip Broberg, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nugent-Bowman explained:

Holland has always had a steadfast belief in this player and has never wavered in thinking Broberg has top-four potential. Holland feels Broberg is NHL-ready now. It’s just that the Oilers have six healthy blueliners, who’ve been essential to the team’s recent 16-game winning streak and would require waivers to be sent down. soiurce – ‘Philip Broberg is showing his promise: Will NHL opportunity come with the Oilers or elsewhere?’ – Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 02/13/2024

The thinking is that Broberg is only in the AHL because bringing him up to the NHL means asking him to watch most of the game. The Oilers want him to get big minutes. “We’re trying to win. We’re making decisions to win. But behind the scenes in Bakersfield, good things are happening.”

If Broberg isn’t going anywhere, that means the Oilers have likely put their first-round pick in play as part of any trade discussions.

Tarasenko Open to Trade or Extension

As per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, Vladimir Tarasenko of the Ottawa Senators is exploring various options as the trade deadline looms. Undergoing his second agent change in seven months, the 32-year-old winger, now represented by Craig Oster of Newport Sports, remains open to discussions on potential trades. At the same time, he’s not closed off to a contract extension with the Senators.

Latest News & Highlights

Tarasenko faces uncertainty with the approaching March 8 deadline and while he didn’t confirm as much, is likely engaged in talks with Senators’ GM Steve Staios through his agent. Additionally, Tarasenko retains the option of entering free agency, introducing the potential for the Senators to have to take the best deal versus losing him for nothing. The Senators’ preference in this scenario remains unclear.

Tarasenko has 34 points in 46 games this season.

Allen Wants to Stay with the Canadiens

According to Tony Marinaro and Jean-Charles Lajoie of TVA SPORTS, Jake Allen may not be eager to part ways with the Canadiens. So too, the team may have extended an offer for a post-playing career role within the organization.

Related: NHL Rumors: Penguins, Oilers, Kraken, Sharks, Maple Leafs

Allen’s name has been in the rumor mill all season. Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes has expressed his comfort with retaining three goalies and not moving anyone, but Allen’s name is floated around regardless. Part of the reason he hasn’t been traded is the reportedly high asking price from Montreal.

Saros’ Name Still Out There in Trade Talks

In Monday’s edition of the “32 Thoughts” podcast, Elliotte Friedman discussed Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros as a compelling trade target for teams in search of a starting goalie. The belief is that the Predators don’t want to trade the goalie, but Friedman emphasized that the organization is actively seeking a top offensive player. Saros could potentially secure such a valuable return.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter

While the name of Los Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield has been mentioned in connection with Saros, Friedman expressed skepticism about the likelihood of such a deal materializing. The Carolina Hurricanes, facing goaltending needs, were also brought into the conversation. Friedman suggested that Martin Necas might be an appealing asset for the Predators in a potential trade scenario involving Saros.