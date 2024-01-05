Stars’ Jake Oettinger Named to 2024 All-Star Game

The time has finally come when the first 32 players are named to the 2024 All-Star Game. One player from each team gets selected to the event and represents his team and the remaining 12 slots get voted on by the fans. For the Dallas Stars, the player who gets to represent them in the All-Star Game is Jake Oettinger.

This is a great decision by the league, as he is the initial shoo-in player to go. He is having a tremendous start to the 2023-24 season, which warrants the All-Star nod.

Oettinger makes the All-Star Team

This may not have been the player you would have thought, but he is the one to represent the Stars at the All-Star Game. It has been a tremendous season for Oettinger during the 2023-24 season. He has been a major factor for the Stars and is a large reason that the team sits third in the Central Division.

Scott Wedgewood has been stellar in his absence but Oettinger is the backbone to the Stars. Oettinger is currently out with an injury but has been skating and seen on the ice. During the 2023-24 season, Oettinger has a 2.93 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage, and -1.8 goals saved above expected. This number is way down from the 11.8 he posted last season but overall Oettinger is one of the best young goalies in the league.

More Could Be Coming

He may not be the only player to represent the Stars at the All-Star Game. As the fans have a chance to vote, other players could join him to represent the team in Toronto. There are so many great choices for the fans to vote on, such as Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, and Joe Pavelski.

Oliver Bjorkstrand of the Seattle Kraken scores on Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars (Photo by Sam Hodde/NHLI via Getty Images)

This is a great day for the Stars and a great honor for him, as this is the first All-Star appearance in his career. He gets to join Cam Talbot and Connor Hellebuyck as the other two goalies selected to represent the Western Conference.