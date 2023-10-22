4 Takeaways From Ducks’ 2-1 Loss to Coyotes

The Anaheim Ducks went into their game (Oct. 21) against the Arizona Coyotes with a chance to get back on the winning track and even their season record to two wins and losses apiece. Unfortunately, the Coyotes picked up where they left off against the Ducks and won for the third time in four contests, going back to the preseason. Consequently, the Coyotes are off to their best five-game start in seven years, while the Ducks fell to 1-3 on the season.

Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks (Photo by Nicole Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images)

The win-loss record doesn’t do the Ducks much justice. Outside of their seasoning opening loss to the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights, who are off to a rip-roaring start, the Ducks have played every opponent close. Greater success on special teams and a few bounces in their favor and their opening week of the season would have looked much different. In saying that, though, they are where they are, so let’s look at some positive, negative, and neutral takeaways from the loss and look ahead to another back-to-back later today against the Boston Bruins.

Positive: Zegras-Carlsson-Terry Were All Over the Coyotes

This line was fast, aggressive, and played with urgency. This yielded immediate dividends to the tune of a beautiful grade-A scoring chance for Leo Carlsson 10 minutes into the game, off a brilliant passing play setup by Trevor Zegras and Radko Gudas. The line was dangerous all afternoon. Collectively, they had 18 shots on goal. While they were held pointless, they did what top lines are meant to do: lead the charge offensively. In the early going, this trio looks excellent. The points and the scoring will come. We’ll see if this line combination lasts once Anaheim’s lineup gets fully healthy; they’re making a strong argument that maybe it should.

Related: Ducks’ Silfverberg Fittingly Receives Masterton Nomination

Latest News & Highlights

They moved the puck well and were dynamic on the power play. It was obvious that Zegras wanted one in the worst way. He was firing the puck on net whenever possible, moving the puck crisply. He’s really picked it up of late; you get the sense that points are going to start coming in bunches for the young star.

There was plenty to like about the Ducks’ power-play goal, too, which was scored by the second unit. Simple breakout by Fowler to Adam Henrique who sped through neutral ice into the attacking zone, led Jakob Silfverberg with a nice little area pass who delivered a hard cross-ice feed to a backdoor Frank Vatrano.

The Arizona defender was sucked too far to the strong side and lost sight of Vatrano sneaking in from the back. For Silfverberg, it was his 185th assist as a Duck, which tied him with Rickard Rakell for 8th on the Ducks’ all-time assists list. A nice mark for the high-character, ever-classy Silfverberg.

Negative: Overly Aggressive Start to the Season for Anaheim

You have to love the fire that the Ducks are playing with to start the season. They’re outhitting teams. They’re forechecking aggressively. They’re in opponents’ faces. It’s a level of urgency that is refreshing, considering the lackluster and somewhat lifeless seasons of late. When channeled properly, it’s quite effective. But in the early going of their season, the Ducks are getting in their own way. They’re taking too many penalties and it’s really costing them.

The Ducks took five non-matching minor penalties. The shorthanded unit held strong in the game, for the most part, but they still gave up a power-play goal, and Keller’s game-winning goal was on a delayed penalty call, during which the Coyotes brought on an extra attacker for a 6-on-5 situation.

Several Ducks have pointed to their special teams as the difference in the season so far. They acknowledge the problem. That’s the first step. If that’s the identity that head coach Greg Cronin is trying to build, then I love it. But in four games, the Ducks have taken 22, 28, 10, and 19 minutes in penalties. They don’t need to be less aggressive; they just either need to do it a little smarter, or be better at shutting teams down while shorthanded.

Neutral: Player of the Game for Anaheim: Trevor Zegras

As I said earlier, this guy was all over the ice in this game. For now, it seems he’s dispelled any concerns about missing most of training camp, as he’s really turned it on lately. This was his best game of the campaign. He led Ducks forwards in shots (8) and ice time (23:11). His first goal will come any game now. He’d probably tell you he has another level to get to, and it’ll be exciting to see him elevate his game as the season progresses.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Lukáš Dostál was excellent tonight as well. Tough to blame him on either goal. On the first goal, the puck changed direction close to the net, so he couldn’t squeeze his arm to his body in time, and no one is stopping Keller’s shot. Keller picked top corner, far side, which was the opposite side of the direction Dostál was looking around the net front screen. Perfect placement, lethal shot.

Neutral: Player of the Game for Arizona: Karel Vejmelka

Outside of a nice passing play that led to the backdoor power-play goal, Vejmelka handled the onslaught the Ducks brought. Especially in the second period, when the Ducks threw 17 of their 33 total shots at him, he stopped everything, protected the lead, which allowed Keller to add to it with his second-period snipe. That’s what good goalies do, and the Ducks couldn’t get a second one past Vejmelka. It wasn’t for lack of trying, though. Unlike years past, the Ducks haven’t been short on offense this season, which is reason for optimism.

Onto A Week with the East

Starting tomorrow, the Ducks play the Bruins at Honda Center, their first of five straight games against Eastern Conference foes. Though the Bruins no longer roster franchise legends Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, they are still elite and dangerous. David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand are one of the league’s best duos, and their defensive unit is led by Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, Brandon Carlo, and former Duck Hampus Lindholm. Familiar face Kevin Shattenkirk is also on hand.

The Ducks have hung tough with the elite teams of the West thus far, and handled their only challenge from the East (Carolina). A lot has been asked of their rookie skaters, and so far, they’ve delivered. They’ll have their hands full with the boys from Boston, though, and I see them being too much. Especially if Jamie Drysdale sits again, which would likely force a third rookie into the defensive unit for the contest.

Prediction: Ducks 1, Bruins 3 (2023-24 Prediction Record: 2-2)

How do you see today’s game against Boston going? Sound off in the comments below!