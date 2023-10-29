4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-0 Win vs Blue Jackets

Usually, a 2-0 game is a yawner or the type of game that is slow and will put the casual fan to sleep. The New York Islanders game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 28 was anything but that as both teams created scoring chances and moved the puck up ice with ease. However, only two goals were scored in a 2-0 Islanders victory over the Blue Jackets, allowing them to move to 4-2-1 on the season.

The Islanders didn’t slow the game down to win. Instead, they relied on the two units that have been a key part of their success in recent seasons, getting the job done with good defense and exceptional goaltending. This offseason, Islanders’ general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello doubled down on the goaltending unit, and the win against the Blue Jackets was a good reminder of why he did so.

Varlamov’s Shutout Performance

Semyon Varlamov made his second start of the season and was eager to bounce back after allowing three goals in his season debut on Oct. 21 in a loss to the Buffalo Sabres. With Ilya Sorokin starting the previous game, the Islanders needed a strong performance from their backup, and he delivered.

The Blue Jackets generated 34 shots on the goal and, at multiple times, looked poised to find the back of the net. Yet, Varlamov stepped and blanked the opposition. While he didn’t make any highlight reel stops, he was in the right position and was sharp throughout the game. The 34-save shutout was his first of the season and the second of the season from the Islanders’ goaltending duo.

Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This offseason, Varlamov signed a four-year contract, and at the time, the decision was a questionable one. Varlamov is 35 years old, and with Sorokin establishing himself as one of the best in the NHL, his role continues to decrease. In this game, he proved why he received the contract. The Islanders goaltending duo has fueled back-to-back wins, and Varlamov not only prevented the team from falling off but allowed them to start a hot streak with consecutive victories.

Islanders Penalty Kill Steps Up

The Islanders have asked their penalty-kill unit to step up out of necessity. Against the Senators on Oct. 26, the team committed six penalties, and the undisciplined play could have put the game out of reach, but instead, the unit kept the game close and allowed the Islanders to end up with a 3-2 victory. In the recent game, they allowed the Blue Jackets to find three power play opportunities, and in a low-scoring game, any of them could have been the difference between winning and losing.

The penalty kill delivered and prevented the Blue Jackets from creating many scoring chances. Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas were the top two forwards on the penalty kill while Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech, who blocked a shot on the wrist to keep the Blue Jackets scoreless, were the two primary defensemen who led the unit. The Islanders haven’t been the most disciplined team this season, but having a great penalty kill helps as they can keep games close and often prevent opponents from building momentum on the man advantage.

Palmieri Stays Hot Offensively

The first goal the Islanders scored came on a great bounce and a prime second-chance opportunity as Pierre Engvall shot the puck from a tough angle to provide a rebound near the net. Kyle Palmieri was there and took advantage as he slipped the puck past Blue Jackets’ goaltender Spencer Martin to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead.

In a game where goals were hard to come by, the Palmieri goal looked like it would be the decisive one as both teams failed to score for the 41:24 of regulation. Another goal was added late in the third period, but Palmieri’s first-period goal was the one that silenced the Nationwide Arena crowd and, ultimately, allowed the Islanders to control the game.

Kyle Palmieri, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With the goal, Palmieri has three on the season, tied with Bo Horvat and Brock Nelson for the most on the team. Additionally, he has a point in each of the last three games, making him one of the best skaters on the roster at the moment. In these stretches, it’s important to keep in mind the contract he signed in the 2021 offseason, a four-year deal that looked like it would backfire as the veteran forward was entering his mid-30 years. With 36 goals and 41 assists in his Islanders’ tenure and three goals and four assists to start this season, the contract has not only aged well but looks better each season as he continues to play at a high level.

Fourth Line Seals the Victory

For the second game in a row, the Islanders were tasked with closing things out with a one-goal lead in the final minutes of the third period. It’s these situations when head coach Lane Lambert turns to the checking forwards, specifically, the fourth-line skaters. They chip the puck into the offensive zone and create turnovers with the forecheck while daring the opposite to skate the full length of the ice for scoring chances. It’s not a glamorous brand of hockey, but it’s been effective not just this season but for the past few seasons for the Islanders.

The Blue Jackets played the third period with a sense of urgency. Trailing by a goal, they fired 16 shots on the net only to come up empty. In the final five minutes, the Islanders turned to Cizikas, Clutterbuck, and Matt Martin to wrap things up, and they staggered the Blue Jackets with their defensive play. Then came the goal to put the game away.

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With the puck in the offensive zone, Cizikas stole an outlet pass at the blue line and found a shooting lane. In a similar fashion to the first goal, the Islanders found a prime scoring chance off a rebound. Cizikas shot the puck from the point, and Martin was near the crease to clean it up and find the back of the net. The fourth line isn’t known for scoring, but to start this season, the trio has scored four goals and has continued to do an exceptional job at sealing victories for the Islanders. They might be three of the oldest skaters on the team, but they’ve been three of the most valuable through seven games.

Other Takeaways From the Islanders Win

Varlamov stood out as he shut out the Blue Jackets, but Martin, the opposing goaltender, also put together a great game. The Islanders tried to put this game away at multiple points, but they couldn’t do so, with Martin saving 31 of the 33 shots he faced.

The penalty kill stepped up, but the power play struggled. The Islanders created plenty of scoring chances on the man advantage, but with three opportunities to find the back of the net, they failed to do so.

Nelson had a team-high eight shots on the net. Despite failing to score, he led the Islanders’ most effective line in the game and the line that has been the team’s best throughout the season. With Engvall and Palmieri on Nelson’s wings, the team has a line that can consistently find the back of the net.

What’s Next for the Islanders?

The Islanders return home as they face the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night, Oct. 30. The Red Wings have stumbled recently with back-to-back losses and are coming off a 4-1 defeat to the Boston Bruins, but they have been one of the best teams in the Atlantic Division to start the season. They have a 5-3-1 record, and their offense particularly will provide the Islanders with a tough matchup.

After three losses in a row, the Islanders have a two-game winning streak and once again look like a team that can make the playoffs. With a well-rested Sorokin in the net for the upcoming game, the Islanders will be expected to extend their winning streak to three games as they continue to improve in the Metropolitan Division.