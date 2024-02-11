Talk NHL DoPS Will Harshly Discipline Morgan Rielly Cross-Check

**Update: Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing. He’s about to be suspended for at least five games.

Toronto’s Morgan Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing for cross-checking Ottawa’s Ridly Greig. Date and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 11, 2024

For Toronto Maple Leafs fans who are concerned about how long Morgan Rielly might be out thanks to disciplinary action from the NHL Department of Player Safety, the rumors circulating on Sunday morning are not good. According to multiple reports, the NHL DoPS is taking extra time to deliberate and gather information before determining if Rielly will have a phone or in-person hearing. The latter could mean a suspension over five games.

Sources tell me you can anticipate the #NHL DOPS to offer up some stern discipline to #LeafsForever Dman Morgan Reilly. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) February 11, 2024

The aftermath of Rielly’s controversial cross-check on Ridly Greig has stirred discussions and predictions regarding potential disciplinary actions. Chris Johnston reports that the DoPS is currently in the information-gathering stage, considering a hearing for Rielly. With the Maple Leafs not scheduled to play until Tuesday, there’s time for a decision.

John Shannon adds that there’s a debate within the NHL office on whether Rielly will have an in-person or phone hearing, with the former suggesting a suspension exceeding five games. The most concerning might be Andy Strickland’s report claiming sources anticipate stern discipline from the NHL DoPS for the Leafs defenseman.

Is the NHL DoPS Going to Make an Example of Morgan Rielly?

Rielly, a pivotal player for the Maple Leafs, faces potential suspension for the first time in his 11-season NHL career. Leading the team’s defensemen with seven goals and 43 points in 50 games, his absence would be a significant loss.

The contentious incident occurred in the dying seconds of Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators. With the Maple Leafs trailing by a goal, Greig’s empty-net slapshot prompted Rielly’s forceful response, resulting in a cross-check to the head and a subsequent game misconduct.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe defended Rielly’s reaction, deeming it appropriate given the circumstances. The incident has ignited debates around whether Greig was in the wrong or Rielly took his response way too far. Differing opinions on the severity of Rielly’s actions could be one of the reasons the NHL DoPS needs extra time. While some argue for an in-person hearing and predict a minimum five-game suspension, others believe Rielly had to send a message, but took his response too far and got his stick too high.

