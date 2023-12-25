2024 World Junior Championship Team Switzerland Final Roster

While many eyes are on Canada, the United States, and Sweden, don’t forget Switzerland in this tournament to cause some mischief and be a pesky thorn in many teams’ sides. They will do whatever it takes to make your life miserable on the ice; getting in your way and pushing you to the brink is what Switzerland does to get the win no matter what, and sometimes it might work, but others might not.

Going into this year’s tournament in Group B is no favor for them; being paired with heavy favorites like the United States but still dealing with Czechia, Slovakia, and Norway will be challenging. Norway, the latest team to be promoted to the top division, could be a heavy favorite to come last in the group. However, Switzerland could make some noise against Czechia and Slovakia to avoid the regulation round if they play it right, look to cause some commotion and make a miracle run in the playoff bracket.

However, looking at the roster, you will see that the Swiss are missing a “star” player to take this team forward compared to the other highly stacked teams ahead of them. Their goaltending could be a major red flag; their offense could look weak at times, but their blue line looks solid at best. It won’t be easy, and they have a mountain to climb if they want to make it far into this tournament. Let’s take a deep dive into the roster and see how it stacks up for the 2024 World Junior Championship.

Goaltenders

Alessio Beglieri EHC Biel-Bienne), Lorin Gruter (GC Kushnacht Lions), Ewan Huet (Regina Pats)

As stated previously, goaltending looks to be the biggest hurdle the Swiss will deal with in this tournament. Standout Ewan Huet, son of Stanley Cup champion Cristobal Huet, will be a significant factor in this year’s tournament for the Swiss, as he was last year in U-18 play and some U-20 games. With the Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats, he has been the better of the goalie tandem, though with a team now missing Connor Bedard’s absolute magic this year.

Alessio Beglieri is on the team for the second time with the club. Last year, he had a rough tournament and didn’t look particularly good for Switzerland with the national team. He had some ups and downs last year with the Ontario Hockey League Mississauga Steelheads, posting a .867 save percentage (SV%) and a 19-15-3 record, but he has looked solid playing with Biel-Bienne’s U-20 team in the National League (NL).

Lorin Gruter could be an interesting piece for the Swiss to watch this year. Last year for the Switzerland U-19, he was solid, posting a 2-2-0 record with a .928 SV%, and is having a solid year in the Swiss League, posting a 5-2-1 record with a .933 SV%. Gruter could get the start over Beglieri if he plays well, but it is Huet’s net to lose.

Defensemen

Timo Bunzli (GCK Zurich Jr.), Gael Christe (Biel-Bienne), Rodwin Dionico (Saginaw Spirit), Louis Fullemann (Bern-U20), Leon Muggli (EV Zug), Simone Terraneo (HC Ambri-Piotta), Daniil Ustinkov (ZSC Lions)

When it comes to defense, again, it’s a bit lackluster, especially missing Lian Bischel out of the lineup, but we’re all sure they will figure it out defensively; it’s a part of their DNA. Especially when it comes to missing the size element, outside of Bischel, Rodwin Dionicio, and Timo Bunzli, the defense is relatively small, averaging from 5-foot-10 to 6-foot.

Still without Bischel, their next major standout is Rodwin Dionicio from the Saginaw Spirit, who the Anaheim Ducks drafted in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in the fifth round and is making his third tournament appearance. Expect a more significant role this year; his offensive game has been making more significant strides, especially with decision-making, and includes a physical game throwing the body when he sees the chance.

Rodwin Dionicio, Saginaw Spirit (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Expect Terraneo to be one of the players that step up with Bischel out of the picture. His season with Ambri-Piotta has improved as his time on ice has increased, and he is more productive. Though he only has five points in 25 games, expect a solid 200-foot game from him. Historically, he has been a significant contributor for the Swiss internationally, too.

Forwards

Leo Braillard (Lethbridge Hurricanes), Rico Gredig (HC Davos), Timo Jenni (SCL Tigers), Endo Meier (GC Kushnact Lions), Simon Meier (Penticton Vees), Miles Muller (Moncton Wildcats), Jamiro Reber (HV71 J20), Mattheo Reinhard (Biel Bienne), Julien Rod (Gotteron U20), Thierry Schild (SC Bern), Jonas Taibel (EHC Winterthur), Matteo Wagner (AIK J20), Gregory Weber (Bern U20)

The Swiss have never been known for their high power-scoring offense, and you wouldn’t bet on them being one this year, but you never know with the Swiss. Again, contrary to many other teams having big, notable forwards, a few forwards could be key contributors to the offense.

Miles Muller is a key forward returning this year and is going to be a pivotal contributor to the offense and lead the top line. The Moncton Wildcat from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) has been producing at a point per game this season, with 14 goals and 15 assists (for 29 points). He has passed his last season total of 23 already and it’s only halfway through the season. He struggled to find his footing when he first entered the QMJHL, but now that he’s found his groove, his production will be pivotal for this team.

Expect Mattheo Reinhard to either play on the wing with Muller or be slotted in as the second-line center. A 5-foot-9 center in the Beil-Bienne has seen some time moving up and down different leagues, playing in the National League, Swiss League, and the U-20 league as well. He looked solid during his time in the Swiss League, but being undersized, he could struggle with some bigger defensemen in the tournament. However, expect his speed and skill to make some noise.

Leo Braillard could be a wildcard for the Swiss this year regarding his style of play and what he brings to the team. When he joined the Shawinigan Cataractes in the QJMHL, he struggled a bit, scoring 26 points in 48 games, but when he joined the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL, he has been thriving. Scoring seven goals and 13 assists (for 20 points) in 18 games, his work ethic swings drastically depending on the game, but he is ruthless around the net, chasing and rebounding pucks. This could be a significant tournament for him, with many scouts watching his game and what he shows to determine his potential as a draft prospect.

Switzerland’s Chase For A Medal

There is a lot of hope for the 2006-born team to succeed, but only a few players will make it onto the roster. Instead, the team will rely heavily on the 2005-born players who performed well at the U-18 World Championship. While the team is known for its hard-working energy, there are concerns about their ability to produce results. They need a forward capable of leading the team and will also feel the absence of Bischel. Although they are in Group B and have relatively more straightforward competition, they may still struggle to be among the top four teams, significantly, if Norway improves. Switzerland’s expectations could be higher, and they may need help getting past the quarterfinals.

