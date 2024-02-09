The Wayne Simmonds Story: From Scarborough to the NHL

After 15 remarkable years in the NHL, Wayne Simmonds, though yet to make it official, has announced that he is stepping away from the game. In an interview with Joshua Clipperton of The Canadian Press, the 35-year-old forward expressed gratitude for the unforgettable journey his hockey career provided him.

In Simmonds’ words, “I haven’t officially announced my retirement, but I’m done.” In his decision, he highlighted the significance of spending time with his family after dedicating himself to the sport he loved.

Simmonds, renowned for his physical style of play and his early-career scoring power, spent the final three seasons of his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Despite the challenges he faced, like bouncing in and out of the lineup, he treasured the chance to wear the iconic blue and white Maple Leaf jersey. He had the privilege of playing in his hometown.

Wayne Simmonds on his time with the Leafs: "Nice to be able to play at home. From the playing aspect, it wasn't what I hoped … I'm still grateful to the organization for allowing me to put on the Maple Leaf. That's an iconic jersey. It's something that I'll never forget." — Joshua Clipperton (@JClipperton_CP) January 26, 2024

Simmonds’ journey began in Scarborough, Ontario. There he developed a passion for hockey despite facing financial struggles and racial discrimination. His resilience and determination propelled him through the ranks of minor hockey in the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) and onto the NHL stage.

The Journey From Scarborough to the NHL

Drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Simmonds began a prolific NHL career. He showcased his scoring ability and physicality with the Kings, putting up 93 points in 240 games before moving to the Philadelphia Flyers. There he flourished.

In Philadelphia, Simmonds became a fan favourite. He was known for his clutch goals and uncompromising toughness. He recorded an impressive 378 points in 584 games with the Flyers. In his prime, he was the very definition of a power forward. He was an enforcer who could put up 30 goals in an NHL season.

Wayne Simmonds (The Hockey Writers)

Simmonds’ impact extended beyond the Flyers. He also wore the colours of the Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, and finally, the Maple Leafs. Despite fluctuating playing time and injuries, he remained a respected figure on and off the ice. He retired with impressive career numbers. In 1,037 NHL games, he totaled 263 goals, 263 assists, and 526 points. As Maple Leafs fans came to know, he was willing to stand up for his teammates. Over his career, he sat for a doubly unlucky number of 1,313 penalty minutes. His commitment to playing a gritty style of hockey defined his game.

Wayne Simmonds At His Peak Was Amazing

Wayne Simmonds, at his peak, was a formidable NHL player. Here are three reasons why:

Reason One: Simmonds Was a Physical Presence

Simmonds was known for his physicality and ability to create space on the ice. Throughout his career, he consistently ranked among the league leaders in hits and penalty minutes. For example, during the 2011-12 season with the Flyers, he recorded a staggering 329 hits. He was willing to engage physically and intimidate opponents.

Reason Two: Simmonds Had a Scoring Touch

Despite his physical style of play, Simmonds possessed a natural scoring ability. He reached the 20-goal mark in six seasons; and, in two of those seasons, he hit 30 goals. He was particularly effective on the power play. For instance, during the 2016-17 season, he scored 31 goals, with 16 of them coming on the power play. His ability to find the back of the net consistently made him a valuable offensive weapon for his teams.

Reason Three: Simmonds Had a Net-Front Presence

One of Simmonds’ trademarks was his skill in front of the net. There he wreaked havoc on opposing goaltenders. His ability to screen the goalie, deflect shots, and capitalize on rebounds made him a threat every time he stepped onto the ice. This was reflected in his high shooting percentage, especially close to the net. For example, during the 2014-15 season, he boasted a shooting percentage of 14.9%. He was highly effective in converting scoring chances.

Off the Ice, Simmonds Gives Back to the Community

Off the ice, Simmonds was actively involved in charitable endeavours. He was particularly interested in supporting underserved youth and promoting diversity in hockey. He has been actively involved in charitable work throughout his NHL career.

Some notable initiatives included Simmonds’ Soldiers, which supported military personnel and their families through NHL game tickets, meet-and-greets, and other experiences. This charity work was driven by his connection to the military due to his father’s service in the Canadian Armed Forces. Second, he was a sponsor of “You Can Play,” which advocated for LGBTQ+ rights in sports by collaborating with the You Can Play project. He participated in events and campaigns aimed at fostering inclusivity and combating homophobia and discrimination in hockey.

However, perhaps his best-known charity work was Wayne’s Road Hockey Warriors. Through this work, Simmonds helped fully sponsor around 50 kids, provided free equipment to over 500 children, and raised over $100,000 to support youth hockey initiatives. He has also enlisted the support of fellow NHL players (like Drew Doughty, Anthony Stewart, Tyler Seguin, Darnell Nurse, Jordan Subban, Joel Ward, Devante Smith-Pelly, and many others) to participate in the road hockey tournament, demonstrating his commitment to giving back and inspiring the next generation of hockey players.

Wayne Simmonds, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In general, Simmonds engaged in a myriad of community engagements. By doing so, he was committed to giving back by regularly participating in community events, charity fundraisers, and hospital visits. He has a history of donating both time and money to various causes.

Wishing Simmonds the Best in His Life After Hockey

These are just a few examples of Simmonds’ charitable work, highlighting his dedication to making a positive impact both on and off the ice. His upbringing in Scarborough and the challenges he overcame on his way to the NHL helped shape him into a tough-minded and determined player. He was admired by many – especially the youngsters he helped.

Simmonds is now transitioning into the next chapter of his life. However, the hockey world is better off because this warm-hearted warrior had such a remarkable career. We wish him success in all his future endeavours.

His journey from a humble beginning in Scarborough, Ontario, to becoming an NHL star is a story of his determination, hard work, and the support of his family and his community. Despite facing challenges and financial constraints, Simmonds’ love for hockey drove him. He had an unwavering belief in himself, and that propelled him to success on and off the ice.

Simmonds has made a difference in the NHL and in the lives of many fans and young people who might not have had the opportunity to play without his financial help and influence. Thanks, Wayne.

(As a note, in researching this post, I read excerpts from the book Everyday Hockey Heroes: Inspiring Stories On and Off the Ice. It was written by Bob McKenzie and Jim Lang and published by Simon & Schuster Canada in 2018. If you are interested in a good hockey read, I recommend it. Simmonds’ story of growing up in a working-class family and how he got his first chances to play junior hockey are inspiring.)