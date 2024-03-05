Tommy Novak’s Contract Extension Is a Win for the Predators

After much speculation that he would be traded before the March 8 NHL trade deadline, the Nashville Predators announced on Monday that they had signed forward Tommy Novak to a three-year, $10.5 million ($3.5 million average annual value – AAV) contract that will begin in 2024-25.

Tommy Novak, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Several reports had linked Novak to contending playoff teams, including the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Edmonton Oilers. Nashville general manager Barry Trotz said Novak was a player he “couldn’t let go for nothing,” indicating that he would be traded before the deadline if a deal with the Predators wasn’t reached.

Novak is fifth on the Predators in points with 34 (13 goals, 21 assists) in 51 games this season. The 26-year-old has also scored a career-high six power-play goals and ranks fifth on Nashville in power-play points with 10 (six goals, four assists). He has points in 11 of his last 13 games, including seven points (two goals, five assists) during Nashville’s active eight-game win streak.

Novak’s Development Journey

Novak is a homegrown success story for the Predators. Selected by Nashville in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft, he spent several seasons with the American Hockey League’s Milwaukee Admirals before receiving his first call-up to the Predators during the 2021-22 season. He recorded seven points in his first 27 NHL games before returning to the AHL for the remainder of the season.

Thomas Novak, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Novak has been making an impact as a full-time NHL player in Nashville ever since he was recalled once again from Milwaukee in December 2022. He amassed 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) in 51 games last season, earning himself a one-year, $800,000 contract extension for the 2023-24 season.

Novak racked up 12 points in his first 14 games this season before suffering a finger injury in November that sidelined him for about a month. It took him a while to return to form, but he now has 11 points in 11 games since the All-Star Break.

Novak has been a key contributor – particularly in the offensive zone – both at even strength and on the power play, with 22 of his 77 total NHL points coming on the man advantage. His ability to control the puck and make creative plays makes him an invaluable asset.

Novak’s Contract Negotiations

Novak and the Predators had been negotiating for several weeks before reaching a deal, but Novak’s price tag in the eyes of other NHL executives was likely higher than what Trotz was comfortable with.

“Most guys seem to think [Novak’s salary] will be in the [$4 million range],” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Feb. 22. “That’s a wide disparity. There’s a big difference between say $4.1 million and $4.75 million, but that’s the number I seem to get. That’s not coming from the Predators, it’s not coming from Novak’s representatives, but I asked a couple of other teams what do you think the ballpark here is, and that’s where it came in.”

Ultimately, the Predators wanted to keep Novak, and Novak wanted to stay. Despite his high market value, Trotz was able to get him locked in at a shorter, more team-friendly deal that benefits both the player and the team.

What Novak’s Contract Means for the Predators

According to CapFriendly, after the Novak signing the Predators still have over $22 million in cap space for the 2024-25 season. Whether they choose to weaponize that cap space to add pieces at the deadline or use it to re-sign any of their pending free agents remains to be seen.

The Predators now have six pending unrestricted free agents – Yakov Trenin, Alexandre Carrier, Tyson Barrie, Kiefer Sherwood, Denis Gurianov and Kevin Lankinen – as well as one pending restricted free agent in Dante Fabbro. Carrier in particular has been the subject of much trade speculation in recent weeks, though the Predators’ current win streak may have improved his odds of remaining in Nashville through the end of the season. Nothing is certain, however, and this team’s situation still bears watching during the final days leading up to the deadline.

Looking Ahead

The Predators, who currently hold the second wild card spot in the Western Conference with 72 points, will look to extend their win streak to nine games as they host the Montreal Canadiens in the fourth of a five-game homestand on Tuesday.