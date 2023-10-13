Top 5 Players Who Could Score 50 Goals for First Time in 2023-24

Scoring 50 goals in a season is an excellent achievement that should not be overlooked. Only the best snipers can hit the 50-goal mark, and several players in the 2023-24 season have the potential to reach this accomplishment for the first time in their careers. Let’s go over five players who have the potential to secure their first 50-goal seasons now.

Nathan MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon is one player who stands out as a 50-goal candidate. It is a little surprising that he has yet to hit this feat in a single season, but he certainly has the potential to change that in 2023-24. Had he stayed completely healthy last season, he could have reached it then. In 71 games played in 2021-22, he had 42 goals to go along with 111 points. He was on pace to finish the season with 48 goals in 82 games, so seeing him hit 50 this season would not be surprising at all.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

MacKinnon is one of the NHL’s best players and dominates the scoresheet, both with goals and assists. Due to this and the superstar center having talent like Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar around him, I think this is the season we see him hit 50 goals.

Tage Thompson

Tage Thompson is a clear 50-goal candidate this season. After a breakout season in 2021-22 with the Buffalo Sabres, he took another major step forward this past campaign. In 78 games, the 6-foot-6 center set new career highs in goals (47), assists (47), and points (94). After scoring 47 goals this past season, 50 goals is certainly well within reach for the star forward.

Thompson has an outstanding shot to go along with great hands, so he has emerged as one of the game’s top-scoring threats. With Buffalo also having Jeff Skinner, Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin, and Dylan Cozens supporting him, this could be a huge year for Thompson.

Jason Robertson

Jason Robertson is another star forward who was just shy of reaching 50 goals last season. The 6-foot-3 winger ended the season with an impressive 46 goals to go along with 109 points in 81 games. This marked the second season in a row where Robertson had at least 40 goals. Thus, it is fair to call him a consistent 40-goal scorer, but can he take that next step and hit 50? It is certainly possible.

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Robertson has become one of the NHL’s best players because of his marvelous shot to go along with great speed and offensive IQ. As a result of this, it is possible that Robertson can improve even further. Keep in mind that he is still only 24 years old and is only entering his fourth full NHL season. Therefore, don’t be surprised if he has his best season to date and scores at least 50 goals.

Jack Hughes

Over the previous two seasons, New Jersey Devils star center Jack Hughes has proven that he is an elite scorer. He finished the 2021-22 season with 26 goals in 49 games, while he had 43 goals in 78 games this past campaign. Due to these impressive back-to-back seasons, it is hard to believe that he can’t 50 goals in 2023-24.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Hughes is off to a hot start this campaign with the Devils, as he potted two goals in their season opener. When noting that he has players like Jesper Bratt, Dougie Hamilton, Tyler Toffoli, and Nico Hischier feeding him the puck, he is in a prime position to succeed. With that, he is one of the fastest skaters in the NHL and has a wicked shot, so he is a constant threat to score.

Kirill Kaprizov

Since arriving to the Minnesota Wild in 2020-21, Kirill Kaprizov has been a complete star. This is especially the case when it comes to his goal-scoring. In 2020-21, he had 27 goals in 55 games, which is a 40-goal pace over a full schedule. In 2021-22, he had an impressive 47 goals in 81 games. Then, this past season, he had 40 goals in 67 games, which is on pace for 48 in 82 games. Thus, if he stays healthy this season, 50 goals is surely possible for ‘Kirill the Thrill.’

Other first-time 50-goal candidates include William Nylander, Matthew Tkachuk, Connor Bedard, Elias Pettersson, Tim Stutzle, Carter Verhaeghe, and Timo Meier.

Alas, it will be interesting to see if any of these players finally hit the 50-goal mark this season. It is clear that they have the potential to based on their skill and past seasons, but time will tell if it comes to fruition. Do you have any players who you think will hit 50 goals for the first time in their careers? Let me know in the comments!