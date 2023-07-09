Top 15 Remaining Free Agents for 2023

Most of the top free agents have signed with new teams for the 2023-24 season. Still, a few notable players are looking for new homes for the upcoming season. With teams still tight on money in a flat salary cap, it could take a little longer before some of the better remaining free agents agree to new contracts. Let’s look at the 15 best-remaining UFAs.

Tarasenko & Tatar Still Available Up Front

It looked like Vladimir Tarasenko was close to signing with the Carolina Hurricanes. But that deal fell through, leading to Tarasenko firing his agent to help start the free-agent process all over again. The terms of that agreement remain unknown, and it’s possible he could still end up with the Hurricanes, but it doesn’t appear anything is close as of this writing.

While he isn’t the player he was in his prime, Tarasenko still has something left to offer a team offensively. He finished this past season with 18 goals and 50 points in 69 games — a 22-goal, 59-point pace over 82 games. If he’s looking for a long-term deal, he might end up disappointed in what’s out there. Teams seem to be getting smarter in handing out term and dollars to middle-of-the-lineup players, so he might have to settle for a two or three-year deal.

After Tarasenko, there’s Tomáš Tatar, who had a rebound season with the New Jersey Devils in 2022-23, finishing with 20 goals and 48 points in 82 games. His two-way impacts were among some of the best in the league, and he led the NHL in expected goals share for forwards. The longer he goes unsigned, the bigger a bargain he could become for a contender looking to shore up their forward depth for the 2023-24 season.

There’s a significant dropoff in scoring talent after Tarasenko and Tatar, which we’ll get to in a minute. But either of these players could help a bonafide contender get deeper up front, or they could help push a bubble team over the edge. There’s even a strong argument that Tatar is the best forward available based on their impacts in 2022-23.

We also can’t forget about Patrick Kane, but after having offseason hip surgery, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him wait until he’s healthy before signing with a team. That could mean waiting until the start of the 2023-24 season in September/October.

Dumba Leads Remaining Defensemen

It was a weak free-agent class for defensemen when the market opened on July 1. Most of the better defenders got scooped up quickly, but one of the bigger remaining names is Matt Dumba. He had spent his entire career with the Minnesota Wild, but it appears he’ll be playing elsewhere in 2023-24.

Dumba’s offensive game has fallen off a cliff over the last couple of years. It’s shown in his counting totals, as he finished with 14 points in 79 games this past season. Not only has his offensive game declined, but his defensive game has as well:

Elliotte Friedman mentioned the Arizona Coyotes as a potential landing spot for Dumba during the July 3 episode of 32 Thoughts. It’s unlikely he gets the six-year deal Evolving-Hockey predicted for him in their contract projections, nor will it come at a cap hit of $6 million. But he could still get a contract of around $3 million annually for three years.

After Dumba, the defense market is quite thin. The most intriguing name remaining is Caleb Jones, who the Chicago Blackhawks did not tender a qualifying offer. He’s one of the better third-pair defensemen in the league, excelling at defending the rush and playing a sound defensive game. He should come on a relatively affordable deal for some team.

Depth Forwards Still Plentiful

One of the strengths of the remaining UFA forward crop is for middle- and bottom-six wingers. Leading the way is Phil Kessel, who’s coming off another Stanley Cup ring, this with the Vegas Golden Knights. The NHL’s Ironman had a decent season, totaling 36 points in 82 games and could be worth a one-year flyer for veteran experience.

If Jonathan Toews wants to continue playing, he should have more than a few suitors, given his championship pedigree and veteran experience. He had a solid season with the Blackhawks, totaling 31 points in 56 games, so he may still have something left in the tank.

There are also some intriguing bottom-six forwards like Denis Malgin, Jesper Boqvist and Pius Suter, who could boost a team’s forward depth. Most of them should come on cost-effective one or two-year deals, which could appeal to cap-strapped clubs who aren’t satisfied with their bottom-sixes.

Below is our list of the 15 best-remaining UFAs with their counting totals from the 2022-23 season, plus their contract projection from Evolving-Hockey. Excluded are Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Zach Parise, who’ll all likely remain with their current teams if they opt to play another season.

Top 15 Remaining UFAs

1. Vladimir Tarasenko, Right Wing

2022-23 counting totals: 18 goals, 32 assists and 50 points in 69 games

Evolving-Hockey contract projection: 3 years, $5.305 million cap hit

2. Patrick Kane, Right Wing

2022-23 counting totals: 21 goals, 36 assists and 57 points in 73 games

Evolving-Hockey contract projection: 5 years, $7.615 million cap hit

3. Tomas Tatar, Left/Right Wing

2022-23 counting totals: 20 goals, 28 assists and 48 points in 82 games

Evolving-Hockey contract projection: 3 years, $3.899 million cap hit

4. Matt Dumba, Defenseman

2022-23 counting totals: 4 goals, 10 assists and 14 points in 79 games

Evolving-Hockey contract projection: 6 years, $6.263 million cap hit

5. Caleb Jones, Defenseman

2022-23 counting totals: 4 goals, 12 assists, and 16 points in 72 games

Evolving-Hockey contract projection: 4 years, $2.916 million cap hit

6. Phil Kessel, Right Wing

2022-23 counting totals: 14 goals, 22 assists and 36 points in 82 games

Evolving-Hockey contract projection: 1 year, $1.273 million cap hit

7. Ethan Bear, Defenseman

2022-23 counting totals: 3 goals, 13 assists, and 16 points in 61 games

Evolving-Hockey contract projection: 1 year, $1.931 million cap hit

8. Pius Suter, Forward

2022-23 counting totals: 14 goals, 10 assists, and 24 points in 79 games

Evolving-Hockey contract projection: 2 years, $2.237 million cap hit

9. Jonathan Toews, Center

2022-23 counting totals: 15 goals, 16 assists and 31 points in 53 games

Evolving-Hockey contract projection: 1 year, $2.312 million cap hit

10. Denis Malgin, Left/Right Wing

2022-23 counting totals: 13 goals, 8 assists and 21 points in 65 games

Evolving-Hockey contract projection: 2 years, $1.749 million cap hit

11. Noah Gregor, Left/Right Wing

2022-23 counting totals: 10 goals, 7 assists and 17 points in 57 games

Evolving-Hockey contract projection: 1 year, $1.202 million cap hit

12. Jesper Boqvist, Forward

2022-23 counting totals: 10 goals, 11 assists and 21 points in 71 games

Evolving-Hockey contract projection: 2 years, $1.514 million cap hit

13. Max Comtois, Left Wing

2022-23 counting totals: 9 goals, 10 assists and 19 points in 64 games

Evolving-Hockey contract projection: 2 years, $2.086 million cap hit

14. Danton Heinen, Left Wing

2022-23 counting totals: 8 goals, 14 assists and 22 points in 65 games

Evolving-Hockey contract projection: 2 years, $1.727 million

15. Tomas Nosek, Center