NHL Rumors: Canucks, Penguins, Bruins, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is there anything to the trade rumors involving Tyler Myers and the San Jose Sharks? Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for a backup plan if they don’t acquire Erik Karlsson and they may have targeted the Boston Bruins who have potentially made Matt Grzelcyk available. What is the latest on Vladimir Tarasenko? Finally, the Colorado Avalanche could use another top-six forward, but are they prioritizing adding one during the summer?

Agent Isn’t Sure About Myers Trade Rumors

Agent J.P. Barry was a guest on the Donnie & Dhali show and was asked about the trade rumors linking defenseman Tyler Myers to the San Jose Sharks. He said he has a hard time commenting on them because he’s not sure where the rumors originate from. He didn’t completely shoot down the rumor, but he did note he hadn’t heard anything was brewing between the Sharks and the Canucks.

Tyler Myers, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Barry did acknowledge that Myers is aware he needs to have a good season. In the final year of his contract, he understands he could get traded and that if he doesn’t play well, it will affect his contract offers next year.

Tarasenko Looking for a New Team To Show Interest

Speaking of agent JP Barry, he and Pat Brisson now represent Vladimir Tarasenko and the two have started calling teams again on behalf of their new client. Elliotte Friedman was on NHL Network and noted that they are starting the process over again, even though there was rumored interest from teams like Carolina, San Jose, Nashville, and Ottawa.

Vladimir Tarasenko has switched agents as his search for a new team continues.@FriedgeHNIC talked about what the process is for Tarasenko after changing agents. @JamisonCoyle | #NHLTonight pic.twitter.com/VcAld91Vz1 — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) July 5, 2023

Friedman noted that he doesn’t believe Tarasenko’s found the market out there to be what it wants. He said, “I don’t think that’s going to change. I think that one of the things that is going to happen here though was maybe they could find a new situation or a new team that he might want to go to.”

Penguins Making Erik Karlsson Backup Plans

According to Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now, multiple sources indicate that the Pittsburgh Penguins are actively considering alternative options on defense in the event they are unable to acquire Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks.

Latest News & Highlight

Kingerski reports that Kyle Dubas, the Penguins’ president of hockey operations, is currently exploring the trade market for additional defensemen or a contingency plan. The team is particularly interested in securing mobile offensive blueliners. There isn’t a lot left on the free agent market and the team is over the salary cap ceiling based on the other signings they made in free agency.

Could Penguins and Bruins Be Trade Partners?

In a corresponding article from Boston Hockey Now, Jimmy Murphy writes that Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk could be part of the Penguins’ backup plan. However, both Kingerski and Jimmy Murphy have observed that Boston’s general manager, Don Sweeney, expressed frustration when questioned about the trade rumors surrounding Grzelcyk, criticizing the Boston media for their inquiries. He didn’t like the idea that he might have been accused of shopping the player.

Related: NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Sharks, Red Wings, Oilers, Maple Leafs

Murphy adds:

Numerous sources have confirmed to Boston Hockey Now throughout the offseason and since Sweeney said this last Saturday that Sweeney has indeed had conversations involving Grzelcyk, as well as NHL trade conversations about goalies Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, defensemen Brandon Carlo and Derek Forbort, and forwards Jake DeBrusk, and Trent Frederic. That doesn’t mean that the Bruins are necessarily shopping any or all of those players, but rather that teams have inquired about them.

Avalanche May Do More at the NHL Trade Deadline

In both an article for The Athletic and while speaking with Jeff Marek on the final show of the season, Peter Baugh noted that the Colorado Avalanche probably aren’t done adding pieces to their lineup, but they aren’t in a rush to do so this offseason. They feel comfortable going into the season with the team they have if need be and will add at the trade deadline.

He writes that the team could use another top-six-capable forward and explains: