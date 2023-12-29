United States Survives Czechia in 4-3 Shootout Win

Team USA returned to World Junior Championship (WJC) action in an attempt to remain undefeated in Group B. However, they were without their number one goaltender, Trey Augustine (DET), due to a bug floating around the team. Defenseman Seamus Casey (NJD) also fell ill and had to miss the contest. As a result, Jacob Fowler (MTL) had to start for the second time in 24 hours. The US faced some adversity for the first time all tournament but were able to eke out Czechia in a thrilling seven-round shootout, 4-3.

Fatigue Playing a Factor

No matter the level of hockey, fatigue often plays a factor in back-to-backs. Not that it’s an excuse, but the Czechs were off yesterday (Dec. 28) and the Americans weren’t, which played to Czechia’s favor.

The US came out of the first period knotted at one and were comfortably outshooting the Czechs by a three-to-one margin (15-5). In the second, however, the script flipped. The fatigue reared its ugly head and the US was much more prone to defensive breakdowns, turnovers, and off-the-mark passes. They were outshot 12 to nine in that frame and gave up two goals, both due to missed assignments. Thankfully, timely goals from Will Smith (SJS) and Ryan Chesley (WSH) kept the score tied.

Will Smith, USNTDP (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

In the third period, both teams seemed to be playing nervous and equally passed up some quality opportunities. That period ended with a measly five shots for each team.

In combination with losing their top goalie and (arguably) top defenseman, it seemed as if the US was trying to simply survive rather than dictate the pace like they often do. Thankfully for them, their talent prevailed and they escaped with a victory regardless.

Gavin Brindley Shines For United States

Gavin Brindley (CBJ) was drafted early in the second round for a very distinct reason: he gets a lot of the intangibles right. He’s not a superstar point producer, but he plays a role that’s invaluable to teams with championship aspirations.

That has clearly shown in this tournament. This was the first game in which he did not record a point, but that’s because he was busy generating in other ways. All three penalties drawn by the US were courtesy of Brindley. He has a very high motor and excels on the defensive side of the puck.

So while he has chipped in plenty offensively, with five points in three games, he’s the type of player that will be crucial in elimination games.

Team USA “Game Score” Chart, All Games (via Mitchell Brown)

It’s no secret that the US was a little shaky on the defensive side of the puck in this one. That could possibly be attributed to the back-to-back, sure, but one would have to wonder how much worse it would be if Brindley wasn’t consistently making the right plays.

The line of Brindley, Frank Nazar (CHI), and Isaac Howard (TBL) has been phenomenal. Brindley handles most of the defensive responsibilities while Nazar shows off his great playmaking skills, and Howard finishes. The trio has combined for 15 points in just three games.

US First Line Struggles

The first line of Rutger McGroarty (WPG), Cutter Gauthier, (PHI) and Jimmy Snuggerud (STL) looks great on paper. On the ice, however, they’ve certainly appeared out of sorts.

In this game, the trio failed to record a point and each were minus-1. One would have to wonder how much longer they can be given ice-time if they’re unable to mesh, given that time is of the essence at the WJC.

USA U20 should move Cutter Gauthier on the wing in our opinion. We don’t like him on C. He always had tools be better on the wing which he proved in the last World Championship for example. By the way, it’s just our opinion. — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) December 29, 2023

At the Men’s World Championships in May, Gauthier shined against much tougher opponents than he’s currently facing at the WJC. He scored seven goals in 10 games there.

It has to be at least a little alarming that he hasn’t found twine once out of the 19 US goals thus far. Snuggerud has found success often, but that’s come partially at the expense of Gauthier. Thus, having two shooters in Gauthier and Snuggerud on the same line seems a little counterproductive. Furthermore, McGroarty is coming off an injury sustained while playing for University of Michigan, and does not yet look up to speed.

It’s up to head coach David Carle and the coaching staff as to whether it warrants a change, but the fact of the matter is that the first line needs to be better.

Huge Win For US

The fact the US was able to conquer the Czechs in the shootout was absolutely massive. This victory guaranteed that the Americans can’t finish any worse than second in Group B.

Hopefully the illness running through the team passes and they’re able to get back to full strength. They now face their last preliminary round matchup against Slovakia on New Year’s Eve and any sort of victory will clinch a first-place finish.