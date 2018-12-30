(Originally published Nov. 23, 2018)

The Vancouver Canucks picked up a gem in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft with the third round selection of Michael DiPietro. The 20-year-old is largely regarded as one of, if not the, best goalies in the OHL. In fact, he was last season.

DiPietro has started the 2018-19 season very strongly with the Windsor Spitfires and is coming off an impressive outing in the 2018 CIBC Canada/Russia Series.

#Canucks prospect Michael DiPietro has been named the CHL goaltender of the week. He was 2-0-0 with 0.96 GAA and 0.969 SV% with the Spitfires this past week and made 18 saves in Team OHL 3-1 win over Russia last Thursday — Ryan Biech (@ryanbiech) November 14, 2018

DiPietro on the Rise

“Standing just six-feet tall will put him in an uphill position to become a workhorse starting netminder at the NHL level, but DiPietro has top-notch skills and a clear desire to work for his success.” – Cam Robinson, DobberProspects.com

DiPietro is immensely skilled, but his work-ethic overshadows all of his other tremendous qualities and small stature. He’s currently the backbone of the rebuilding Spitfires and, although they’re just 8-6, DiPietro’s statistics almost make you do a double-take with that record.

So far this season, the Amherstburg, Ontario product is hanging onto a 2.23 goals-against-average and a save percentage of .924. Both stats are good enough for second in the OHL, behind a guy who has played in six fewer games, faced 185 fewer shots and plays for the Midwest Division-leading London Knights.

It’s not exactly surprising, though. DiPietro led his gutted Spitfires team to the playoffs last season, and, along the way, he led the league in shutouts (seven) and finished top-10 in wins (29), saves (1544), GAA (2.70) and SV% (.910).

With the World Junior Championships just around the corner, one has to expect that DiPietro will be holding down the number-one or number-two spot. After being snubbed of a spot last season, and with the tournament being placed in Vancouver and Victoria, it makes for a storybook ending to DiPietro’s hunt for team Canada’s elusive roster at the WJC.

“This is something I really want. I want to be the starter. I want to win gold here in Vancouver, that’s my goal come Christmas time, and I’m not going to let anyone get in the way of that.” – Michael DiPietro, Windsor Spitfires

By the Summer, DiPietro will have finished his fourth season with the Spitfires, likely have WJC-experience under his belt, and you might just start hearing his name in the Canucks’ conversations a little bit more.

DiPietro and the Canucks