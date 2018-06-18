Barry Trotz has stepped down as the head coach of the Washington Capitals, Elliotte Friedman has reported. The announcement was also confirmed by the Washington Capitals.

Sources: Barry Trotz is stepping down as head coach in WASH. Please follow the thread… — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 18, 2018

Despite the belief that Trotz would be a free agent this offseason, Trotz’ contract had a two-year extension included within it contingent to him winning the Stanley Cup in Washington. The Capitals, of course, won the Stanley Cup just a few weeks ago.

As Friedman goes on to explain in a series of tweets, Trotz is seeking a more substantial offer at the head coach position given how significant the increase in contracts have become for other coaches around the league. Because the two sides could not come to terms on a new deal, Trotz is officially a free agent as the Capitals are allowing him permission to speak to other clubs who may have interest in signing him to be their bench boss.

Statement From Trotz

Friedman also posted a tweet containing the official statement from Trotz.

After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I am officially announcing my resignation as head coach of the Washington Capitals. When I came to Washington four years ago we had one goal in mind and that was to bring the Stanley Cup to the nation’s capital. We had an incredible run this season culminating with our players and staff achieving our goal and sharing the excitement with our fans. I would like to thank Mr. Leonisis, Dick Patrick and Brian MacLellan for giving me the opportunity to be a part of his great organization. I would also like to thank our players and staff who worked tirelessly every day to achieve our success.

Trotz Career At a Glance

Trotz has had a long and successful career as an NHL coach that has stretched nearly two decades at the NHL level. While he started in the MJHL as the head coach of the Dauphin Kings in 1986-87, his first real break came as an assistant coach in the AHL with the Baltimore Skipjacks in 1990-91 and 1991-92 before taking on the role as head coach in 1992-93.

Trotz would stay on as the team’s coach when they moved and became the Portland Pirates. He’d coach the team under the Pirates’ name for four seasons, winning the Championship in his first season with the team, losing in the Finals in his third and losing in the first round in the other two.

Trotz would then become the coach of the Nashville Predators in 1998-99 and despite missing the playoffs in each of his first five seasons with the team and then losing in the first-round in each of the following four, Trotz’ job with the team seemed secure for the long-haul.

After spending 15 seasons with the Predators, however, qualifying for the playoffs seven times in that span, the team announced that Trotz would not be brought back for his 16th season. Despite this, Trotz still holds the distinction for having the longest unbroken coaching stretch in NHL history.

When Trotz took over as the head coach of the Washington Capitals, he was able to show what he was truly all about as a coach, helping the team win at least 45 games in each of his four seasons with the club including two over 55 and finally a Stanley Cup in 2017-18 – the first in franchise history.

With Trotz on the market, there should be no shortage of suitors looking to shake up their team by bringing in a new coach. It isn’t often that the reigning Stanley Cup-winning head coach becomes available on the market but with Trotz fielding suitors, it’s anyone’s guess as to where he could end up. The only team with a current opening at the position, however, are the New York Islanders.