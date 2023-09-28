Wild’s Middleton a Hidden Asset to Their Defensive Core

Regarding the Minnesota Wild, most fans are devoted to Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marc-André Fleury, Filip Gustavsson, and the highly touted Marco Rossi. Regarding the Wild’s defense, it’s all about Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin. However, there’s one player who has turned into a hidden gem for the Wild, and that is Jacob Middleton.

Middleton may be getting slightly more attention thanks to his partner Spurgeon and, of course, being on the top defensive pairing. His personality and work ethic have made him one of the most likable players on the roster, but it still feels like he sometimes gets forgotten. In this article, we’ll look at the player who wears the number five and what he has brought to the Wild’s lineup thus far.

Middleton’s Work Ethic is Top Notch

In the past, the Wild have been known as the team that never gives up; last season, they hit a bit of a snag with their complete lack of effort in the postseason, except for a few players. Middleton was one of those players who gave it his all and played like his life depended on it, which is one of the reasons he’s on the top pairing.

At 6-foot-3 and 219 pounds, he can be an intimidating force on the blue line, and better yet, he’s a very impressive skater. Sometimes taller players look goofy on the ice, but he makes it look easy. He’s also not afraid to use that body when it comes to hitting; he was sixth on the roster last season with 115 hits, right behind Eriksson Ek, who had 119.

Even more impressive than his hits were his 155 blocked shots in 79 games that secured him the second-place spot on the roster, only behind his defensive partner Spurgeon, who had 179 blocks in the same number of games. Middleton is one of the first players on the roster willing to throw himself in front of a puck, and those 155 blocks helped stop eventual goals. He’s more of a stay-at-home defenseman, but he’s shown he’s willing to try offense and has been working to improve that area of his game.

Middleton Improves Himself

When the Wild picked up Middleton at the 2022 Trade Deadline from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, it was a bit of a shock. Of course, they ended up with Fleury that same day, but it appeared they were trading their goaltender of the future for someone who hadn’t played more than 45 games in a season despite being in the league for four seasons.

Looking back now, it was a great move. Unfortunately for Kahkonen, he hasn’t been able to find that little bit of magic he had in his short stint with the Wild. It’s hard to tell if he could’ve kept his mojo if he stayed in Minnesota, but when there’s a chance at a Hall of Fame goaltender like Fleury, in the situation the Wild were in, the chance had to be taken.

Middleton may not have come to the Wild with a fantastic resume regarding stats, but since joining the team, he’s done nothing but work to improve that. His first 21 games were mainly him getting used to the team’s system and his teammates, but he still managed to notch one goal and four assists for five points. Not a lot, but he did well for someone adjusting to a new team.

The 2022-23 season is where he blossomed and showed he can score goals too. Again, not a lot, but he can contribute more than just defensively and even showed he’s willing to be aggressive in the offensive zone when the time is right. He scored three goals plus 12 assists for 15 points, and while it may not be a lot, it’s still contributions to the offense.

Middleton’s Contract & Personality Worth It

When the Wild acquired Middleton, they knew he’d need a new deal, or they’d have to let him go. They found him worth the money and signed him to a three-year $7.35 million contract that breaks down to about $2.45 million annually. His offensive production may not seem worth that deal, but his defensive skills were more than enough.

Not only did his production levels earn him that contract, but also his infectious personality. There were no bumps when he joined the lineup, and he fit in seamlessly. Identity is very important to a team like the Wild, and their variety of personalities makes it all work, with Middleton literally in the “middle” of it all.

He’s laid back and enjoys playing the game so much that it’s hard not to like him. He says it like it is and seems to always have a smile on his face. He’s also a great quote; an article about a month after he joined the Wild showed his personality, and one of his quotes came from a post-practice press conference. “I love playing hockey, and I have nothing else going on, so showing up at the rink every morning is pretty good for me.”

However, the best came a little later in the interview when he said, “Trade deadline morning when you wake up and get a phone call at 8:30, you’re not sure the grass is always greener or how things are going to work out, and I’ve called my parents every 48 hours here, saying this is some of the most fun I’ve ever had playing hockey. So, I couldn’t be happier.” Things have worked out for him since then, and hopefully, they continue to this season.

Wild Lucky to Have Middleton

Middleton may not be the highest-scoring defenseman on the team or the most valuable player, but his position matters. Every player has a part when a team is made, and Middleton fulfills his well, so he’s still here and deserved his pay raise last offseason. Many outside the Wild may not see him as a threat compared to Kaprizov or Spurgeon, but that makes him all the more valuable.

He can fly under the radar; when he does, he scores goals. Otherwise, his priority is always defense, and he doesn’t falter. He has two seasons left on his contract, including this current season; hopefully, he can continue to be that hidden gem the Wild picked up that pulls some surprises here and there, like getting his first game-winning goal. Even if many initially questioned his joining the team, Minnesotans have embraced him for his authentic self and will continue to do so in the seasons to come.